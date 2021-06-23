Friendship-West Baptist Church to Host a Critical Conversation on Race

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders at Friendship-West Baptist Church would like to invite the public to a in depth discussion about Critical Race Theory.

WHO/WHAT: Friendship-West Baptist Church will host a critical conversation on race theory titled, "The Gospel According to Critical Race Theory." Moderated by Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, social justice activist and senior pastor of Friendship-West, the panel will feature some of the most prolific voices of our time, including Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, New York Times bestselling author, professor at Vanderbilt University, New York Times contributing opinion writer, and a contributing editor of The New Republic, and of ESPN's The Undefeated website; Dr. Luke Harris, a leading authority on critical race theory, chairman of the Board of Directors of the African American Policy Forum, associate professor of American Politics and Constitutional Law and co-founder of African American Policy Forum; and Dr. Stacey Floyd-Thomas, associate professor of ethics and society at Vanderbilt University Divinity School, executive director of both the Society of Christian Ethics and the nationally-acclaimed Black Religious Scholars Group and serves as co-founder of the Society for the Study of Race, Ethnicity and Religion.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7 p.m. CDT

WHERE: The event will be hosted live on Friendship-West's Facebook and YouTube pages.

WHY: These esteemed scholars who have studied critical race theory extensively will discuss how policies and practices contribute to racial inequalities and will offer solutions to counter those discriminatory practices and policies.

For more information, please visit https://www.friendshipwest.org. The event is free and open to the public.

