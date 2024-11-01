DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendship-West Baptist Church will host Brothers to Brothers: Shooting Our Shot at the Polls, a virtual event designed to mobilize and encourage Black men to engage in the civic process by voting on Election Day, on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. CST. This live virtual event will feature Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, NBA MVP and NBA All-Star, Stephen Curry, and Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College, an HBCU located in Dallas, Texas.

Friendship-West Baptist Church to Host Brothers to Brothers: Shooting Our Shot at The Polls with Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, Steph Curry, and Dr. Michael J. Sorrell

The event is free and open to the public. However, registration is required and can be completed here .

This live virtual conversation will discuss Black male civic engagement, what Black men are voting for, and the often-publicized perception of low Black male voter turnout with the goal of strengthening the Black male vision for the future.

This event is being presented by Friendship-West Baptist Church, Faiths United to Save Democracy, and Strategic Solutions by ART.

About Friendship-West Baptist Church :

Friendship-West Baptist Church, based in Dallas, Texas, has been serving its community for 48 years. The church seeks to equip changed people to change the world. For over four decades, Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, has served as senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church. Friendship-West's church building is used not just as a worship facility but also as a conference center, open for use to community members, organizations, events and more. Friendship-West has made a reputation of fighting social injustice, domestic violence, poverty and more, both domestic and abroad. For more information, visit https://www.friendshipwest.org .

