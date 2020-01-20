FrieslandCampina Unveils Rebrand of A Dutch Masterpiece Cheeses

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Dutch Masterpiece®, the award winning cheese that is a work of art, unveils a fresh new brand redesign for 2020, that includes new packaging and revamped website devoted to drawing consumers to the brand - www.adutchmasterpiece.com. The redesigned packaging features readily identifiable and memorable Dutch painters and their recognizable work while providing informative tasting notes of the product for the consumer to better educate them about the delicious taste and texture. The new packaging for both the wheel and wedge, provides a powerful image of the product which is designed to stand out in the cheese case.

A Dutch Masterpiece Collection

Debbie Seife, Marketing Director North America, of FrieslandCampina North America describes the inspiration driving the visual rebranding effort. "Our cheeses are as much a work of art as the innovative and prolific golden age painters for which they are named, says Seife." "Distinctive in flavor like their artists, our new brand identity and package design frames the distinctive features of each painter, their formative work, and the unique age and tasting notes of each of the awarding winning cheeses in our masterpiece collection," she adds.

The packaging redesign will make this award-winning collection (too many to list) more appealing in the dairy section and more accessible to consumers. The new product labels feature the full cheese profile front and center for the entire collection, which includes:

Rembrandt - Traditionally ripened for one year this award-winning Extra Aged Dutch Cheese has a firm texture and a robust flavor and an exceptional taste. World Championship Cheese Contest Overall Winner 2004, World Cheese Awards 2016 Gold

A Dutch Masterpiece brand has award-winning cheeses created by FrieslandCampina, the world's largest producer of Gouda and Dutch cheese and one the largest U.S. importers of Specialty Cheeses. FrieslandCampina is a company rich in heritage, with deep roots in Dutch culture, and a history of selling products across the globe for a century and in the U.S. for the over fifty years. FrieslandCampina has a rich portfolio of over a dozen cheese brands including A Dutch Masterpiece®, Frico®, Gayo Azul®, Kroon®, Melkbus®, Organic Kingdom®, Parrano® & Wyke Farms®.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Royal FrieslandCampina daily provides millions of consumers spread all over the world with dairy products containing valuable nutrients from milk. With an annual turnover of 12 billion euro, FrieslandCampina is among the largest dairy companies in the world. FrieslandCampina produces and sells consumer products, such as dairy beverages, infant nutrition, cheese and desserts, in a large number of European, Asian and African countries through its own subsidiaries. Apart from this, dairy products are exported throughout the world from the Netherlands. Products are also supplied to professional buyers, such as cream and butter products to bakeries and catering businesses in Western Europe. FrieslandCampina sells ingredients and semi-finished products for producers of infant nutrition, the food industry and the pharmaceutical sector all over the world. FrieslandCampina has locations in 34 countries with a total of 23,679 employees at the end of the year 2018. The products of FrieslandCampina find their ways to over a hundred countries. The company has its Central Office in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The activities of FrieslandCampina have been divided into four global market-oriented business groups, being Consumer Dairy, Specialized Nutrition, Dairy Essentials and Ingredients. The company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., which has 12,104 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium and is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. For additional information, please visit our website: www.frieslandcampina.com.

