Frigade Launches Skills, Giving Any Product an AI Assistant That Takes Action for Users, No Code Required

With Skills, Frigade puts an AI assistant inside a company's product that can take actions for their users, with no code. Skills is the newest capability in the Frigade Assistant platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frigade today launched Skills, which lets a company's AI assistant take actions inside their own product for their users, with no code to write or maintain. A user asks for something in plain language and the assistant does it, using the product's own functionality.

Where a typical chatbot replies with steps to follow, the Frigade Assistant with Skills completes the request inside the product: a user asks for last week's report and gets it back ready to send.

That gives the people using a product a faster way to get things done. A dealership rep can update a customer's appointment by asking for it, instead of clicking through the workflow. A supplier can resolve an integration issue and make the change in the product before it becomes a support ticket. A new user can set up a workspace by describing what they want. For the companies Frigade works with, across logistics, automotive, developer tools, and global employment, Skills means their product gains an assistant that acts on the user's behalf and deflects support tickets, without their team building or maintaining a single integration.

The Frigade Assistant could already take actions through tool calls, but each one had to be built and maintained in code. Skills removes that work. The assistant learns what a product can do on its own and turns those actions into tools it can use. As the product changes, the assistant keeps them working. A company reviews what the assistant found and switches on the actions it wants from the Frigade dashboard. For a product that was never built with an AI agent in mind, the effect is close to an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server it never had to write.

Skills is part of Frigade Assistant, a self-learning assistant that trains itself on a customer's product by using it, then helps their users get answers and complete tasks in context. It works alongside Frigade Engage, Frigade's platform for user onboarding through checklists, product tours, and announcements. Together they give software companies one place to build both guided onboarding and self-learning assistance inside their product.

For enterprise customers, Frigade can run self-hosted with their own LLM keys, so no product data leaves their environment. It is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant, with EU data residency available.

"The assistant could always take actions. The catch was that every action was its own engineering project: you wrote the code, you maintained it, and you did it again every time the API changed," said Eric Brownrout, co-founder and CEO of Frigade. "Skills figures the actions out on its own. Your users ask for something in plain English and it happens in your product, with nobody building an integration to make it work. For the teams we work with, giving the assistant a new action comes down to reviewing what it found and pressing a button."

Skills is available now. Demos of the assistant working inside familiar products, including Jira, Spotify, and Hacker News, are at demo.frigade.com.

About Frigade

Frigade helps companies launch their own AI assistant inside their product. The Frigade Assistant is a self-learning assistant that trains on a product by using it, then answers users' questions and takes actions for them through Skills. Frigade Engage handles user onboarding through checklists, product tours, and announcements, and enterprise customers can run Frigade self-hosted with their own LLM keys. Frigade is founder-led, based in San Francisco, and backed by Y Combinator, Craft Ventures, General Catalyst, and the CEO of Vercel.

SOURCE Frigade Inc.