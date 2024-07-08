Frigo® Cheese Heads® Offers $35,000 to Support Teen Creative Dreamers

Frigo Cheese Heads, the No. 1 string cheese brand on the market*, encourages creative dreamers ages 13-17 to apply for a "Build a Bright Future" vision grant. Now in its eleventh year, the program continues to encourage and cultivate creativity in teens by supporting their talents and big dreams with cash and educational prizes. The program's educational and mentorship opportunities are supported through program partner WIT (Whatever It Takes), a nonprofit organization that provides youth around the world access to entrepreneurial education and leadership development programs.

"We are consistently amazed at the sheer creativity that contestants bring to this program year after year," said Nicole Austin, marketing manager - retail dairy, Saputo USA. "Seeing so many young people apply to the "Build a Bright Future" program each year is truly inspiring and gives us hope for the country's future."

What's up for grabs: $35,000 worth of winnings

Five winners will receive $5,000 in grant money in October 2024, as well educational opportunities through WIT, including a custom virtual mentorship program, a four-week entrepreneurial/leadership course, and one year access to the WIT Community, a membership-based entrepreneurial organization, bringing the total value of each prize package to $7,000.

How to apply

United States-based applicants, ages 13-17, should create a short :30 video and answer a few questions about their creative idea/business, such as how they'll use their creativity as a force for good. Applications are open now through August 31, 2024, and will be accepted through online submission at BuildABrightFuture.com . Applications must be submitted by a parent or guardian and applicants must be the age requirement as of July 8, 2024.

Official rules for the contest can be found at BuildABrightFuture.com . Follow along for updates on Facebook and Instagram @FrigoCheeseHeads and #BuildABrightFuture.

About Frigo Cheese Heads

The Frigo Cheese Heads brand features a variety of delicious, fun on-the-go snacks and encourages creative snacking and self-expression. Chomp, peel, twist, rip, nibble or tie into a braid; the only wrong way to eat Frigo Cheese Heads is to not eat them at all. With everyday snacking options like regular or light string cheese as well as cheese and meat combo packs, Frigo Cheese Heads are a good source of calcium and protein in a convenient individually wrapped, tasty snack. Learn more at FrigoCheeseHeads.com .

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company's brand names as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

About WIT

Since 2009, WIT (Whatever It Takes) has been helping tweens and teens around the world become entrepreneurs and leaders. To date thousands of participants have developed businesses and leadership skills through college-credit classes, hackathons, and pitch competitions. Learn more at doingwit.org .

