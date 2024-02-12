Frigorífico Concepción S.A. Announces Termination of Consent Solicitation

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frigorífico Concepción S.A. (the "Company") announced today that it has terminated its previously announced solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation") relating to its outstanding 7.700% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the "Notes"), whereby the Company solicited consents of holders of the Notes to certain Proposed Amendments with respect to the Indenture governing the Notes, as further described in the Consent Solicitation Statement dated February 2, 2024 (as amended on February 8, 2024 by means of a press release, the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this communication have the meanings specified in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

All consents previously delivered and not validly revoked will be of no effect, and the Indenture governing the Notes will remain in its present form, without effecting the Proposed Amendments nor the Additional Amendments not Requiring Consent.

The Consent Solicitation and the payment of the Consent Payment were subject to certain conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement and to the Company's right to terminate the Consent Solicitation for any reason. This press release confirms formal termination of the Consent Solicitation. As a result of the termination of the Consent Solicitation, (a) neither of the First Supplemental Indenture, the amendment to the Bolivian Law Documents, the Brazilian Fiduciary Assignment Agreement of Quotas Under Condition Precedent and the Brazilian Fiduciary Assignment Agreement over Surplus of Foreclosure, nor any other amendments to the Transaction Documents will be executed or become effective; (b) no Consent Payment will be made to holders of Notes; and (c) the Proposed Amendments will not become effective.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or sell securities, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell securities or a solicitation of consents from any holder of Notes.

The Solicitation Agents for the Consent Solicitation were BofA Securities, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. The Information and Tabulation Agent for the Consent Solicitation was Global Bondholder Service Corporation.

Questions or requests for assistance related to the termination of the Consent Solicitation may be directed to Global Bondholder Service Corporation at +1 212 430-3774 (banks and brokers) and +1 855-654-2014 (all others, toll free).

This press release is not a consent solicitation and must be read in conjunction with the Consent Solicitation Statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and there shall be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which any offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of such securities under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release is not an offer for sale of any securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Frigorífico Concepción S.A. has not registered and does not intend to register any portion of any offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of any securities in the United States.

