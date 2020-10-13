Friluftsliv Lounge by Valentine Distilling Co. Embraces Social-Distanced, Outdoor Activities this Winter

FERNDALE, Mich., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Valentine Distilling Co. has focused on keeping its customers and Michiganders safe while enjoying Valentine's world-class whiskey, gin, and vodka. As Michigan prepares for winter, Valentine Distilling Co. is embracing the cold and launching the Friluftsliv Lounge at the cocktail lounge property located at 161 Vester Street in Ferndale.

Friluftsliv is a Norwegian term, loosely translated to mean "outdoor life." Valentine's Friluftsliv Lounge is all about embracing the outdoors in the winter, especially in Michigan.

The Friluftsliv Lounge will open as the season turns colder. The lounge will consist of an outdoor tent, with hot cocktails and drinks served. An outdoor ice bar and ice shot glasses for vodka service are also planned. As the experience created within the Friluftsliv Lounge is weather dependent, customers can find updates on Valentine's social media channels, Facebook and Instagram, to learn when the Lounge is open. Be sure to follow #friluftslivlounge.

"My goal in everything Valentine Distilling Co. does is to show our patrons the quality and care we put into our business," said Rifino Valentine, Founder and President of Valentine Distilling Co. "Right now, safety is top of mind, while providing our customers the Valentine experience."

Michiganders are tough to the cold, but for those who prefer the warmth of the indoors, the Valentine Cocktail Lounge will continue to have socially distanced indoor seating available with limited capacity. As Valentine continues to do its part in staying safe, the Cocktail Lounge has also installed hepa filters that exchange the air twice every minute. Valentine Distilling Co. is enforcing health department guidelines requiring masks when not seated.

The coveted Valentine Distilling Co. gift boxed sets are also returning for the holiday season for $29.99. A limited run of holiday gift box sets will be hitting shelves at a participating retail stores before Thanksgiving. Each gift box includes a bottle of award-winning vodka from Valentine Distilling Co. and two rocks glasses.

In an effort to further provide access to world-class spirits from home, Valentine Distilling Co. offers curbside canned cocktails available for order at valentinedistilling.com/curbside.

Handcrafting world-class whiskey, gin, and vodka since 2007, Valentine Distilling Co. is an American pioneer of small batch spirits. www.ValentineDistilling.com.

Contact: Ashleigh Laabs

Phone: (989) 780-4090

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Valentine Distilling Co.

