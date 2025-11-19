Fringe Benefit Group Recognized as One of Austin's Top Workplaces

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fringe Benefit Group, a leading provider of benefit solutions for staffing companies, restaurants, retail outlets and government contractors, today announced it has been recognized as one of Austin's Top Workplaces for 2025. The Top Workplaces list is determined entirely by employee feedback and is published by the Austin American-Statesman.

FBG ranked 13th among medium-size Austin area companies (150-499 employees) in the 2025 survey, which was conducted by Energage, the HR technology company powering the Top Workplaces program. The Top Workplaces recognition is based entirely on employee feedback measured across more than a dozen culture drivers that reflect strong values, employee/manager communication, and the ability to innovate and operate efficiently.

This recognition follows four additional Top Workplaces awards FBG earned in 2025, which include Top Workplaces USA for Remote Work, and three Cultural Excellence Awards – Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, and Professional Development.

"My father founded FBG in 1983 to support government contractors, and since then we have expanded to serve clients in multiple industries that face challenges offering traditional benefits – especially companies with hourly and part-time workers. Our growth is a direct result of our outstanding employees, who embrace collaboration and teamwork to serve our clients. Being recognized by our employees for our corporate culture is an incredible honor," said Travis West, CEO of FBG.

About Fringe Benefit Group: Fringe Benefit Group has more than 40 years of experience of providing benefit solutions to government contractors, restaurants, retail and staffing companies. Through its products The American Worker and The Contractors Plan, FBG offers benefits from the nation's leading carriers and delivers a full-service suite of tools that streamline enrollment and plan administration. FBG partners with a nationwide network of brokers and agents and is known for its commitment to service, compliance expertise and technology innovation. Visit fbg.com, contractorsplan.com or theamericanworker.com.

