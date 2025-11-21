FRISBY & ASSOCIATES PLAYS KEY ROLE IN AWARD-WINNING, VITAL STRATEGIES "YOU HAVE THE POWER TO SAVE LIVES" CAMPAIGN

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frisby & Associates congratulates Vital Strategies and its partners for earning three silver honors at the 2025 Anthem Awards in the Non-Profit Campaign (Health), National Awareness Campaign (Health), and Community Engagement (Health) categories. Our firm is honored to have participated in the " You Have the Power to Save Lives " campaign as the lead media and public relations strategist.

"We commend the major funders, Vital Strategies , a global health organization, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation for recognizing the devastating impact of drug overdoses in Black communities," said Michael K. Frisby, President of Frisby & Associates. "These great organizations decided to do something about it. They assembled an all-star team of consultants and partners that executed a comprehensive, community-level campaign in seven cities, and saved lives in the process."

At the heart of the campaign were powerful, real-life stories that had the potential to inspire change and drive action. Our media outreach helped amplify the voice of Kimberly Douglas , who lost her son to an overdose, and became an advocate for harm reduction services, such as making naloxone more available in Black communities. We spotlighted Tahira Malik, a former user who overcame incarceration to establish Samad's House in Milwaukee, and advised others on how to prevent overdose deaths . We elevated the heart-warming story of Sandy Arnold, who overcame 20 years of drug dependence to become a leading certified peer specialist and recovery coach in Detroit.

These stories, and many others, played a crucial role in convincing cities to provide more naloxone in Black communities. They also served as a powerful reminder to drug users that change is possible – if that's what they want - as demonstrated by the inspiring individuals we featured. The campaign's advocacy for harm reduction services has been a significant factor in the recent reduction of drug overdose deaths, but disparities still exist in Black communities, despite similar rates of drug usage. By providing a safer environment for drug use, harm reduction empowers individuals to choose their own paths forward.

Mr. Frisby thanked his team, which included Gregory Moore and Jennifer Clancy of Klowtify; Hazel Edney of the Trice Edney Newswire ; Emil Hill of The Creshiem Group; Jason Edmonds of Website Technology and Renée E. Warren-Mebane of Arielle-Wren, Inc. "Our team did extraordinary work driving messages to the media outlets consumed by African Americans, elected and government officials, and community and civic leaders in the target cities," he said. "We connected with the people who shape policies and practices, driving the expansion of harm reduction services in Black communities. And, we demonstrated to Black communities why this is critical."

Daliah Heller, Vice President for Overdose Prevention Initiatives at Vital Strategies, praised the work of Frisby & Associates and the other consultants working on the project, including lead consultant Sharda Sekaran, who coordinated the campaign, creative firm GhostNote, public relations firm Aamplify, and market research agency Zebra Strategies. She also thanked the National Black Harm Reduction Network , a key partner serving as community advisor to the campaign.

"This was a team of individuals and organizations who care deeply about this issue and want to make a difference in communities," said Ms. Heller. "Vital Strategies is grateful for their dedication and hard work, which not only earned these awards but, more importantly, is making a tangible difference in communities across the country every day."

Running from March to June, the campaign targeted cities with disproportionately high overdose deaths in Black communities, including Louisville, KY; Durham, NC; Milwaukee, WI; Newark, NJ; Albuquerque, NM; Philadelphia, PA; and Detroit, MI. The initiative combined comprehensive media outreach, targeted paid advertising, video testimonials, and social media assets, bolstered by partnerships with civic, community, and local government organizations.

To date, the campaign has generated over 32 million total impressions, nearly 1.5 million video views , and hundreds of media hits nationwide, demonstrating its significant reach and impact.

Learn more about the campaign here .

About Frisby & Associates

Frisby & Associates is a seasoned, highly accomplished team dedicated to helping our clients achieve their goals. We are veterans of the policy and political battles on a range of issues, and we are familiar with the workings of Congress and the White House. We come from the newsrooms of the nation's most prominent newspapers and television stations, and have worked for some of the land's most powerful public officials.

Contact:

Michael K. Frisby

[email protected]/202-625-4328

SOURCE Frisby & Associates