Frisco Family Brings Busy Households Together With New Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

FRISCO, Texas, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, a national sandwich brand known for its award-winning, hand crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, recently opened a new location in Frisco at 1612 FM 423, Ste. 100. Capriotti's brings the Frisco area a 45-year tradition of handmade sandwiches that includes slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with our fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Frisco Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop is the first to serve beer, wine, and french-fries to customers. Also available at this location are curbside pick-up and to-go alcohol.

The new Capriotti's shop is family-owned and operated by Valerie and Jeff Johnston. Both currently in the medical field, the Johnstons want to bring busy families together by opening up a restaurant. Drawn in by Valerie's past restaurant experience, business degree, and the award-winning recognition of Capriotti's, the Johnstons landed on the opportunity to open their first family-run Capriotti's in Frisco. The Johnstons plan to open two more locations in the next year.

"We're excited to make Capriotti's the place to hang out after a football game or just a long day of work," said Valerie. "Whether you're a kid or a parent, Capriotti's is available for you to unwind and spend quality time with family. The food is fresh and delicious, and we can't wait for everyone to experience it for themselves."

Frisco Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Frisco offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open daily from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 972-704-3310.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

