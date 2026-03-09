Frisco Mom Claims Cameras Revealed Daycare Ignored Forceful Mistreatment of Toddler

Footage from the 3-year-old's classroom revealed a pattern of aggressive and inappropriate physical handling by caregivers at Kids 'R' Kids of Lawler Farm. The complaint states two caregivers were seen using excessive force and inappropriately handling toddlers on two separate days. One incident captured a caregiver yanking Weiland's son by a single arm and forcefully shoving him into a chair.

The lawsuit continues that Wieland noticed marks on her son's body, including a dark spot under his eye, and questioned the daycare center, but she never got clear answers. Her son told DFPS investigators his teacher at Kids 'R' Kids hit him and he was scared and sad at the center, per the complaint.

The lawsuit states the DFPS investigation determined management at Kids 'R' Kids of Lawler Farm was fully aware of the incidents and had received reports of concerns about the rough handling of children. Management had even seen the surveillance footage. While some employees received warnings over the unacceptable behavior, the center opted not to follow mandatory reporting requirements, including notifying parents or the state.

"We know management at Kids 'R' Kids of Lawler Farm knew the daycare center was repeatedly breaking Texas childcare laws and endangering children," says Texas daycare injury lawyer Russell Button of The Button Law Firm. "And they didn't care. Instead of reporting the incidents as required by law, the center discouraged staff members from notifying the authorities, breaking additional childcare laws. It is just a cycle of repeated disregard for child safety."

The lawsuit claims Kids 'R' Kids of Lawler Farm was cited for six childcare law violations and placed on a safety plan following the DFPS investigation into the incident involving Wieland's son. The plan included prohibiting a specific caregiver from independently watching children at the daycare center without another trained and qualified caregiver serving as the lead teacher present in the classroom. Kids 'R' Kids of Lawler Farm chose to ignore the plan, continuing a pattern of neglecting to follow the laws required by daycare centers and putting children's lives at risk. The complaint states the daycare center received eight additional safety violations from July 2024 through May 2025.

The case is Kylee Wieland, individually as parents and next friends of E.G., a minor child vs. Vrise, Inc. d/b/a Kids R Kids of Lawler Farm, Cause No. 002-01931-2026 in Collin County. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

