Frisco Realtor Launches Pre-Sale Home Renovation Program

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Frisco, Texas RE/MAX DFW Associates real estate agent Terry Hendricks announced today the launch of a new turnkey home renovation program for local homeowners, with renovation costs not due until closing. In the current real estate market, home renovations offer up to 200% return-on-investment (ROI) for homeowners.

Terry Hendricks, Frisco Realtor

Frisco area homes renovated to meet the needs of today's buyers, who are searching for modern and contemporary design standards, sell for thousands more with very few days on market. For home sellers without the budget or experience to update their home before placing it on the market, Hendricks now offers turnkey renovation project planning, management, and funding, with costs not due until the home is sold.

"As an industry-leading realtor in the Frisco market, I understand what buyers are looking for. Owners who invest in pre-sale renovations that meet the expectations of buyers earn thousands more and sell much quicker than others on the market," said Terry Hendricks, RE/MAX DFW Associates. "In our current economic climate, however, the cost of renovating a home before it's sold is out of budget for many. This new program helps homeowners earn the true value of their property without costly up-front investment."

The Pay-at-Closing Home Renovation Service, includes:

Renovation plan to bring the home up to contemporary, modern standards

Complete home renovation funding

Full project management for the 2-6 week renovation

Home sales, marketing and advertising support

Nearly 100% of renovated homes sold by Hendricks in the area have earned above asking price and sold within the first week on the market, netting tens of thousands more than the original value before renovation. Hendricks' team has renovated more than 40 homes, building strong ties within the renovation industry – including partnerships with local design, architecture, and contractor teams.

For More information Contact:

Terry Hendricks

RE/MAX DFW Associates

11955 North Dallas Tollway #300

Frisco, TX 75033

www.ResultsWithTerry.com

Ph: (972) 299-3032

SOURCE Terry Hendricks

Related Links

http://www.ResultsWithTerry.com

