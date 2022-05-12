Frisco RE/MAX Agent Terry Hendricks Selected for National Award

RE/MAX HQ Honors DFW Agent for Extraordinary Sales Performance

FRISCO, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX DFW Associates realtor Terry Hendricks announced today his selection for the national RE/MAX Platinum Club Award, an exclusive honor awarded to the real estate professionals with the highest sales volume in the country. The RE/MAX Platinum Club recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers over the past year.

Frisco - Realtor - Terry- Hendricks

"Achieving RE/MAX Platinum Club status is an honor, and it shows just how strong the services I provide to home buyers and sellers really are," said Terry Hendricks, RE/MAX DFW Associates realtor. "By connecting buyers to properties before they hit the market and delivering industry-leading digital marketing and sales services through the 72SOLD program, I continue to succeed in driving huge demand and getting sellers more money than traditional realtors for their homes."

Henricks is one of the state's only 72SOLD-certified agents, offering a compressed residential property showing schedule that is more convenient for sellers and reduces the sales process for home buyers from months to days. The innovative 72SOLD process uses front-loaded sales and marketing efforts designed to create the highest competitive bidding environment and secure above-asking prices within just three days.

In addition, Henricks offers home buyers in the complex Dallas-Ft. Worth market the free "Dream Home Buyers" program, which identifies off-market homes, providing buyers more property options at lower prices. In a market where homes sell in hours rather than days, some before being announced to the public, the Dream Home Buyers Program provides access to properties not found on consumer real estate apps and websites. Sources for off market deals include pre-foreclosures, non-owner-occupied properties, and neighborhood geo-targeting.

For More information Contact:

Terry Hendricks, RE/MAX DFW Associates - Frisco

(972) 299-3032 | [email protected] | www.TerryHendricks.com

SOURCE Terry Hendricks