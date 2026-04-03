Frisco TMJ and Airway Dentist Dr. Dunia Korous Launches New Millennium Smiles Website Focused on Sleep Apnea and Advanced Dental Care

Dr. Dunia Korous, a highly credentialed dentist specializing in TMJ therapy and airway-focused dentistry, announces the launch of a new website for Millennium Smiles in Frisco, Texas. The redesigned site showcases the practice's advanced treatment capabilities, including the FDA-cleared Solea laser for soft tissue procedures that Dr. Korous incorporates into her comprehensive approach to TMJ disorders and sleep-related breathing concerns.

FRISCO, Texas, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Smiles, a comprehensive dental practice led by Dr. Dunia Korous in Frisco, Texas, has launched a newly redesigned website at www.millenniumsmiles.com. The updated site reflects the practice's specialized focus on TMJ therapy, airway-focused dentistry, and sleep apnea care, providing patients throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area with detailed information about advanced treatment options and Dr. Korous's extensive clinical background.

Dr. Dunia Korous

Dr. Korous brings a unique background to dentistry, having earned her Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with Honors Distinction from the University of Texas at Dallas before completing her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree with Distinction in Dental Education from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Her neuroscience foundation informs her diagnostic approach to conditions involving the relationship between the nervous system, airway function, and jaw mechanics.

Dr. Dunia Korous has completed more than 1,000 hours of clinical education focused on advanced TMJ therapy, airway-focused dentistry, and implant reconstruction. She holds Mastership and Fellowship designations from the International Congress of Oral Implantology and a Fellowship from the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry. She has trained with leading experts in craniofacial pain and sleep-disordered breathing, including Dr. Steven Olmos, and has pursued advanced education in airway-focused dentistry and Vivos protocols for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

At Millennium Smiles, Dr. Korous utilizes the FDA-cleared Solea laser as part of her comprehensive approach to care. The Solea laser is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for incision, excision, vaporization, coagulation, and hemostasis of soft tissue in the oral cavity. Dr. Korous incorporates this technology into treatment protocols that support patients with airway obstruction and sleep-disordered breathing. The laser technology allows precise soft-tissue treatment with minimal discomfort and faster healing compared to traditional surgical techniques.

Millennium Smiles also utilizes advanced digital diagnostics, including 3D CBCT imaging and digital scanning technology, to evaluate airway structure, jaw position, and bite function as part of a comprehensive diagnostic process.

"Our new website reflects the comprehensive philosophy that guides everything we do at Millennium Smiles," says Dr. Korous. "Many patients suffering from TMJ pain, headaches, fatigue, or sleep-related breathing issues do not realize these conditions are often connected. By combining advanced diagnostics, airway evaluation, and evidence-based treatment protocols, we focus on identifying and treating the root cause rather than simply managing symptoms."

Patients experiencing chronic jaw pain, headaches, sleep disruption, or breathing concerns often seek care at Millennium Smiles after years of unresolved symptoms.

The practice's approach to TMJ care evaluates the full picture, including the joint, muscles, bite, and airway, to identify the functional instabilities that may contribute to jaw pain, headaches, clicking, and bite dysfunction. Treatment options may include custom TMJ appliance therapy, MLS laser therapy for inflammation and pain reduction, myofunctional therapy to retrain dysfunctional muscle patterns, orthodontic correction, and airway evaluation.

For patients with sleep-related breathing concerns, Millennium Smiles offers airway evaluation using CBCT imaging, oral appliance therapy, soft-palate laser treatment, myofunctional therapy, and Vivos expansion protocols. Dr. Korous is also trained in Myobrace therapy for pediatric airway development and early orthodontic intervention. She has completed advanced education in tongue-tie and lip-tie evaluation with Dr. Soroush Zaghi, as well as international training in airway-centered management of tethered oral tissues.

Millennium Smiles serves patients from two convenient Frisco locations on Main Road and Lebanon Road. The new website provides comprehensive information about the practice's services, technology, and team, as well as online appointment scheduling.

Millennium Smiles has become known throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area for its advanced treatment of TMJ disorders, airway-related conditions, and complex dental rehabilitation.

More About Millennium Smiles

Millennium Smiles is a comprehensive airway-focused and implant dentistry practice in Frisco, Texas, led by Dr. Dunia Korous. The practice specializes in dental implants, TMJ therapy, airway-focused dentistry, sleep apnea care, cosmetic dentistry, and family dental services. Dr. Korous holds Mastership and Fellowship credentials from the International Congress of Oral Implantology and a Fellowship from the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry, and has completed more than 1,000 hours of continuing education in advanced clinical techniques. The practice emphasizes a whole-patient philosophy focused on identifying and addressing the underlying causes of dental and airway-related concerns.

Media Contact

Millennium Smiles

Dr. Dunia Korous

(469) 807-8598

www.millenniumsmiles.com

SOURCE Millennium Smiles