Frisco, TX Dentist Dr. Dunia Korous Expands Airway-Focused Care With Myofunctional Therapy and Guided Jaw Expansion for Children and Adults

Millennium Smiles in Frisco, Texas, is helping children and adults breathe, sleep, and develop more comfortably through myofunctional therapy paired with guided jaw and palatal expansion, led by Dr. Dunia Korous. The airway-focused program combines Myobrace and pediatric expanders for growing children with Vivos expansion for adults, working to address the root causes of sleep-disordered breathing rather than masking its symptoms.

FRISCO, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Smiles, the Frisco, Texas dental practice led by Dr. Dunia Korous, has expanded its focus on airway-centered dentistry that connects how patients breathe, sleep, and grow. The practice's approach pairs myofunctional therapy with guided jaw and palatal expansion for patients of every age, treating the underlying causes of crowded teeth, restricted airways, and disrupted sleep rather than the symptoms alone.

Dr. Dunia Korous

Mouth breathing, snoring, daytime fatigue, crowded teeth, and clenching are often connected to how the jaws develop and how well the airway functions. At Millennium Smiles, evaluation begins with a detailed look at the bite, jaw joints, muscle function, and airway together, supported by 3D CBCT imaging that allows Dr. Korous to assess airway volume and structural development before recommending treatment.

For children, early intervention can shape healthier development before problems become entrenched. Myofunctional therapy retrains the muscles of the tongue, lips, and face to support proper tongue posture, nasal breathing, swallowing, and speech. When appropriate, Dr. Korous pairs this therapy with Myobrace, a staged system designed to address habits such as mouth breathing and improper tongue posture while encouraging natural jaw growth, as well as palatal expanders that create room for teeth and the airway during a child's growing years. Used during key developmental windows, these approaches can reduce or, in some cases, eliminate the need for more involved orthodontic treatment later.

For adults, Millennium Smiles offers Vivos expansion as part of its airway dentistry and sleep apnea program. The custom Vivos appliance is designed to widen the palate and improve airflow, offering a discreet, removable option for adults seeking an alternative to CPAP for mild to moderate sleep-disordered breathing. As with pediatric care, treatment is guided by imaging and combined with myofunctional therapy to support lasting results, and may include collaboration with sleep medicine specialists when a sleep study is indicated.

Dr. Dunia Korous brings more than 1,000 hours of continuing education to this work, with advanced training in airway-focused dentistry, TMJ therapy, implant dentistry, and laser dentistry across two Frisco locations. Her whole-patient philosophy emphasizes the connections between oral health, airway function, jaw stability, and overall well-being, with treatment options explained clearly so patients and parents can make informed decisions.

"So much of long-term health starts with how we breathe and how the jaws develop, and those are things we can often guide rather than simply manage," said Dr. Dunia Korous of Millennium Smiles. "With children, we have a real opportunity to support natural growth early. With adults, the goal is to open the airway and improve sleep in a way that fits into daily life. Either way, we want patients to understand what is driving the problem and how we plan to address it."

Millennium Smiles is accepting new patients at both of its Frisco locations. To learn more about myofunctional therapy, Myobrace, and Vivos expansion or to schedule a consultation, visit https://millenniumsmiles.com.

More About Millennium Smiles

Millennium Smiles is a Frisco, Texas dental practice led by Dr. Dunia Korous, DDS, offering comprehensive care that connects teeth, jaw, airway, and whole-body health under one roof. With two locations in Frisco and more than 1,000 hours of advanced continuing education, the practice provides general and preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, TMJ and jaw pain therapy, airway dentistry and sleep apnea care, orthodontics, and kids' dentistry, supported by technology including 3D CBCT imaging, digital planning, laser dentistry, and same-day crowns. Learn more at https://millenniumsmiles.com.

Media Contact

Millennium Smiles

Dr. Dunia Korous, DDS

Main Road Frisco: 8979 FM423 #400, Frisco, TX 75036 | (469) 200-8123

Lebanon Road Frisco: 5649 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX 75034 | (469) 523-8507

https://millenniumsmiles.com

SOURCE Millennium Smiles