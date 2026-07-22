Frisco's Millennium Smiles to Educate Families on Children's Airway Health at Kids USA Montessori Community Event

Dr. Dunia Korous, founder of Millennium Smiles in Frisco, Texas, has been invited by Maryam Pourkohan, Founder and CEO of Kids USA Montessori, to serve as a featured speaker at an Open House and back-to-school collaboration event on Saturday, July 25. The gathering will help parents understand how healthy jaw development, breathing, and sleep support a child's overall growth, and how to recognize early warning signs at home.

FRISCO, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dunia Korous, founder of Millennium Smiles, has been personally invited by Maryam Pourkohan, Founder and CEO of Kids USA Montessori, to participate as a featured vendor and educational speaker at an Open House and back-to-school collaboration event on Saturday, July 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kids USA Montessori, 8890 Meadow Hill Drive, Frisco, Texas 75033. The event brings families together to learn about the connection between healthy jaw development, airway health, breathing, sleep, and a child's overall growth and development.

Dr. Korous

The goal of the event is to help parents understand how the way a child's jaw and airway develop can influence breathing, sleep quality, and daily well-being. Through community education, parents will learn how recognizing early signs may help children receive timely evaluation and appropriate care from the right professionals.

During the presentation, Dr. Korous will discuss a range of developmental and airway-related topics, including underdeveloped jaws and facial development, airway development, mouth breathing, chronic nasal congestion, snoring, and poor-quality sleep. She will also address signs such as sleep-disordered breathing, repeated ear infections, enlarged tonsils and adenoids, narrow dental arches, crowded teeth, teeth grinding (bruxism) and clenching, and tongue posture and oral habits.

The discussion will also review current research suggesting that airway obstruction and sleep-disordered breathing may be associated with a variety of concerns in children, including ADHD-like symptoms, difficulty concentrating, learning challenges, behavioral concerns, anxiety, mood changes, depression, and daytime fatigue. Researchers have also explored possible associations with restless sleep, frequent nighttime awakenings, chronic allergies and nasal congestion, asthma-related breathing concerns, recurrent ear infections, headaches, and reduced quality of life.

Parents attending the event will learn how healthy jaw growth supports proper breathing and airway development, which common warning signs they can recognize at home, and why nasal breathing is important for healthy childhood development. Dr. Korous will also explain when a child may benefit from further evaluation by the appropriate healthcare professionals.

Dr. Korous emphasizes that the best outcomes come from a multidisciplinary approach. Pediatricians, ENT physicians, sleep physicians, orthodontists, myofunctional therapists, and airway-focused dentists each play a role in supporting children's health, and she encourages families to think of care as a collaborative effort across these specialties.

Millennium Smiles is committed to improving children's health through education, prevention, and early intervention. Events like this give families practical information that can help children breathe better, sleep better, learn better, and enjoy a healthier quality of life. Kids USA Montessori, founded by Maryam Pourkohan, operates campuses across North Texas and shares Millennium Smiles' commitment to educating families and supporting children's development.

"I'm grateful to Maryam Pourkohan and Kids USA Montessori for inviting me to be part of this important conversation," said Dr. Dunia Korous, founder of Millennium Smiles. "When parents understand how breathing, sleep, and jaw development are connected, they are better equipped to recognize early signs and seek the right care. Together, we hope to empower families with knowledge that can make a real difference in a child's lifelong health and well-being."

More About Millennium Smiles

Millennium Smiles is a comprehensive dental practice in Frisco, Texas, led by Dr. Dunia Korous. The practice focuses on dental implants, TMJ therapy, airway-focused dentistry, sleep apnea care, cosmetic dentistry, and family dental care, with a whole-patient philosophy centered on identifying and addressing the root causes of dental and health concerns. Dr. Korous holds Mastership and Fellowship credentials from the International Congress of Oral Implantology and a Fellowship from the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry, and she has completed more than 1,000 hours of continuing education in advanced clinical techniques. She is Myobrace-trained in pediatric airway development and early orthodontic intervention and has pursued advanced education in the evaluation of tongue-tie and lip-tie. Millennium Smiles operates two Frisco locations: Main Road at 8979 FM423 #400 and Lebanon Road at 5649 Lebanon Road. For more information, visit www.millenniumsmiles.com.

Media Contact

Millennium Smiles

Dr. Dunia Korous

(469) 200-8123

www.millenniumsmiles.com

SOURCE Millennium Smiles