Friskies® Brings More Feline Fun with the Reboot of Cat Fishing 2, a Game Designed Especially for Cats

The game provides a creative, simple way to enrich your cat's life and support mental stimulation. The games are perfect for playtime while encouraging them to pounce and move like they would in the wild, engaging their natural hunting instincts.

The update includes special sounds and schools of fish to keep them clawing back for more. The game even allows cats to prowl for prey in a custom pond stocked with virtual fish and decorations. The more fish your cat catches, the more points they rack up. Users can also now brag about their kitty's purrfect score by sharing on social media.

"While many pet owners and pets have been spending more time at home this past year, it's important to look for ways to keep our pets active and engaged," said Dr. Annie Valuska, Ph.D., senior pet behavior expert at Purina. "The Cat Fishing 2 game provides a fun, simple way to provide a stimulating, enriching experience for cats, while also strengthening the bond between cats and their owners."

To launch the game, Friskies partnered with cat influencers from across the country to put Cat Fishing 2 to the test and compete for a chance to be crowned the "Friskies Cat Fishing Champion." Friskies challenged Nathan Kehn (@nathanthecatlady), Sarah Whittle (@rudeunicorns) and Leslie (@fuslie) to share their highest scores while playing the Cat Fishing 2 game.

Abdallah Elayan's (@abdallahnation) cat, Enzo, was named the first official "Friskies Cat Fishing Champion" achieving a score of 4,888 points.

"We are so proud to be the winners of this challenge and recommend this game for cat owners looking for new ways to entertain their pet," said Elayan. "Not only was this an exciting game for my cat, Enzo, it was such a joy as a pet parent to watch and show off."

The game is available now via free download for iOS and Android devices. Visit your app store or download here. For more information about Friskies gaming options, please visit www.purina.com/friskies/cat-games.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 49 million dogs and 66 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

