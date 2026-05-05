Friskies Launches "Certified Frisky" to Champion Cat-Like Energy

America's #1 cat food brand puts a stamp of approval on bold behavior, playful chaos and the people who embrace it

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Friskies, today unveiled Certified Frisky, a new way to celebrate the bold, instinctive energy that cats bring to everyday life and the people who live for it. Certified Frisky is Friskies' stamp of approval on the moments, people, and content that radiate cat-like energy and attitude. If it's playful, surprising, and a little unhinged (in a good way), it's Certified Frisky.

Certified Frisky Logo

Certified Frisky gives the cat-obsessed community an advocate that doesn't just get them but actively champions them: from celebrating the content they create to embracing the cat-centric cultural moments they drive. Cats who knock things off tables just because they can? That's Certified Frisky. Cat lovers who stan them for it? That's Certified Frisky, too.

"Cats have been running the internet and our lives for years – Friskies is just making it official," said Jason Dolan, Brand Director, Friskies. "Cat owners don't need anyone to tell them their cats are legends, but with Certified Frisky, we're giving that energy a name and a home. This is Friskies matching our community's energy: loud, proud, and completely unapologetic about it."

From community-driven content to real-time cultural moments, the Certified Frisky campaign gives Friskies a way to show up wherever cat-like energy and attitude lives – and gives fellow feline fanatics (not crazy cat people, thank you very much) an ally that doesn't just get it, but truly turns the volume up.

Think something deserves to be Certified Frisky? Tag us and use #CertifiedFrisky — and we just might make it official. To see Certified Frisky in action, follow Friskies on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, or to explore Friskies' full lineup of cat food and treats visit Friskies.com.

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About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Friskies®