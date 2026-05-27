FRISKIES AND SOCCER ICON BRANDI CHASTAIN KICK-OFF THE SUMMER OF SOCCER WITH 1 MILLION CAN GIVEAWAY

From May 31 through July 19, when the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) scores a goal and the on-field celebration captures that unmistakable cat-like spirit – the leaps, the slides, the explosive energy – Friskies will officially stamp it Certified Frisky and trigger a giveaway for fans, plus a donation to cats in need. A goal for the USMNT means cats everywhere score.

Here's how it works*:

Anytime a USMNT player scores a goal during a match from May 31 to July 19, Friskies will fire off a Certified Frisky Alert on its Instagram (friskies) and TikTok (friskies_us) accounts to announce that it's go-time.

on its Instagram (friskies) and TikTok (friskies_us) accounts to announce that it's go-time. Fans have 30 minutes from the time of the goal to claim a free $10 coupon for Friskies wet cat food on the MyPurina app, while supplies last. Keep that app ready.

The first USMNT goal of the match also triggers a 100,000-meal donation to cats in need at shelters in match cities. So, whether you're a soccer fan or a cat person, you've got a reason to cheer.

To launch Certified Frisky on the Field, Friskies is teaming up with former U.S. Women's National Team member, lifelong soccer fan, and self-described cat grandma, Brandi Chastain – whose legendary 'tarps off' goal celebration is, objectively, the original Certified Frisky soccer moment.

"Soccer players and cats share the same energy – they're fearless and they do everything on their own terms," said Brandi Chastain. "If my 1999 celebration taught me anything, it's that the best moments are the ones you can't plan for and when the pure, instinctive joy just takes over. That's what Friskies is celebrating this summer."

Certified Frisky on the Field is the first major activation of the brand's' new Certified Frisky platform – Friskies' official stamp of approval on the boldest, most joyful, most undeniable cat-like moments in culture today. Through real-time cultural moments and content built for the cat-obsessed, Certified Frisky gives Friskies a home wherever big cat energy lives.

"As an official partner of U.S. Soccer, Friskies is going all-in on supporting the USMNT and celebrating every electric moment on the pitch with fans," said Jason Dolan, Brand Director, Friskies. "With Certified Frisky on the Field, every goal this summer is more than just a goal – it's a celebration of cat-like attitude and a win for cat lovers and cats in need, too."

Ready to play? Download the MyPurina app and follow Friskies on Instagram or TikTok to catch every Certified Frisky Alert during USMNT matches from May 31 through July 19. Keep the app ready because when the men's team scores, cat lovers everywhere score.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+ (19+ in AL & NE) who are registered myPurina App rewards members. Starts 12:00:00 AM CT on 5/31/26 until 11:59:59 PM CT on 7/19/26. No purchase necessary. Open in US/18+ (19+ in AL & NE). Ends 7/19/26. See rules at purina.com/certifiedfrisky. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc.

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About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About U.S. Soccer

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition, working across the soccer ecosystem, is to ignite a national passion for the game. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused in three areas: Soccer Everywhere, ensuring everyone, everywhere experiences the joy of soccer; Soccer Success, our 27 National Teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage; and Soccer Investment, maximizing and diversifying investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

SOURCE Friskies®