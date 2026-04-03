Friskies Teams Up with Arizona Wildcats to Donate 1,000 Meals per Point Scored to Tucson Shelter Cats

Here's how it works: For every point the Wildcats score through the rest of their historic run, Friskies is donating 1,000 meals to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, Arizona's oldest no-kill, cage-free cat shelter, plus making a cash donation. The Hermitage is home to more than 200 cats at any given time and rescues over 700 cats a year in its 9,000-square-foot facility.

This weekend, Friskies is making sure Tucson's shelter cats have front-row seats to the Arizona Wildcat's drama filled run. Win or lose, it's shaping up to be a paws-down great week for local felines in need.

"Nothing embodies the spirit of Friskies like showing up in unexpected ways for cat people," said Jason Dolan, Brand Director, Friskies. "We've been cheering on Wilbur, Wilma and the Wildcats since day one, and we loved how fans are sharing in that big cat energy. We are excited to see what the Wildcats can do this weekend and just how many meals we can deliver to the cats of Tucson."

The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary has been keeping Tucson's at-risk cats and kittens safe, fed, and loved since 1965. As Arizona's only accredited cat sanctuary, Hermitage provides round-the-clock care for cats awaiting their forever homes. The Friskies donation will go directly toward the shelter's care and feeding programs – because every cat deserves a full belly and a shot at the good life.

"Every meal and every dollar makes a huge difference for the cats in our care," said Natalie Meier, Board President at Hermitage "We're grateful for Friskies' support – for our shelter cats… and our college cats."

The partnership is rooted in genuine fandom. Friskies has been cheering for the Wildcats on social media from the start – rooting for Wilbur and celebrating along with fans. Cat lovers and college basketball fans alike noticed and took to social media calling for Friskies to make it official, and the University of Arizona answered.

"The energy around this Wildcats team has been incredible, but knowing that every point we score is feeding shelter cats right here in Tucson makes it even more special," said Brian Rooney, General Manager at Arizona Sports Enterprises. "Friskies has been hyping us up since the beginning, and this partnership gives our fans and our community one more reason to cheer – and our team one more reason to win."

Multimedia assets, including photos and b-roll, are available upon request. Contact [email protected] for access.

To explore Friskies' full lineup of cat food and treats, visit Friskies.com. To learn more about the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, visit hermitagecatshelter.org. To adopt a cat of your own, visit PetFinder.com.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About the University of Arizona

Established in 1885, the University of Arizona is the state's flagship, land-grant institution. The U of A ranks among America's top institutions, focusing on student access and success while driving a $1 billion research enterprise and engaging communities throughout the state, nation and world. As a leading Research 1 institution and member of the Association of American Universities, the U of A advances the frontiers of interdisciplinary scholarship and entrepreneurial partnerships. With two accredited medical schools, designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education, recognition as a premier university for service members, distinguished programs in management information systems, planetary sciences, dance, photography, and public and applied humanities, the U of A offers the world to its students while uplifting Arizona.

SOURCE Friskies®