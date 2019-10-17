Frito-Lay and Feed the Children Partner in Third Annual Event to Help Defeat Hunger in Birmingham, Ala.

Since 2010, Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, and Feed the Children have provided more than 88,000 families across the U.S. everyday care items and food. The annual event is part of a larger initiative between the organizations to provide much-needed resources in effort to fight childhood hunger in Birmingham.

Birmingham has more than 28 percent of its population living below the poverty line.1

"We're grateful to give back to families in Birmingham as part of Frito-Lay's partnership with Feed the Children," said Jennifer Shaffer, sales zone director, Southeast Region, Frito-Lay North America. "Every two out of 10 families in Birmingham live below the poverty line, making today's event with our amazing partners – the City of Birmingham and Feed the Children – more important than ever to help defeat hunger in the city."

"Today, we are not only providing food and essentials to these families—but also hope," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO, Feed the Children. "Hope for a better future that is made possible thanks to our partners at Frito-Lay, PepsiCo and the City of Birmingham who play a vital role in helping us create a world where no child goes to bed hungry."

Each qualifying recipient at today's event will be given a variety of products, including donations from Frito-Lay, Pepsi and Quaker:

One 10-pound box of personal-care items, like shampoo, deodorant, lotion

One box of AVON products

products Variety of Frito-Lay products

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $16 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

1 https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/birminghamcityalabama/IPE120218

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

Related Links

http://www.fritolay.com

