Frito-Lay and Feed the Children Team Up to Defeat Hunger for Second Year in El Paso

Part of Feed the Children's No Hunger Holidays campaign, the event designed to feed families during the holidays, as well as bring awareness to the important issue of childhood hunger. With two out of 10 residents living below the poverty line in El Paso1, many children feel left out of the festivities while their parents are concerned with just making ends meet.

Since 2010, Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, and Feed the Children have provided more than 88,000 families across the U.S. everyday care items and food as part of a larger initiative between the organizations to provide much-needed resources in an effort to fight childhood hunger.

"We're grateful to give back to the community for a second year in El Paso," said José Muñoz, sales zone director, El Paso, Frito-Lay North America. "Today's event offers us an opportunity to provide a hand up to our El Paso neighbors just before the holidays, where more than 20 percent of the population still lives below the poverty line. This event would not be possible without our incredible employee volunteers and partners, Feed the Children and Destiny Family Christian Center."

"Today, we are not only providing food and essentials to these families—but also hope for the holiday season," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "Hope for a better future that is made possible thanks to our partners at Frito-Lay who play a vital role in helping us create a world where no child goes to bed hungry."

Each family will be given a variety of products, including donations from Frito-Lay, Pepsi and Quaker:

One 10-pound box of personal-care items, like shampoo, deodorant, lotion

One box of AVON products

products Variety of Frito-Lay products

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $16 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

