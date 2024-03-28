Frito-Lay Awards Four Outstanding Students With First-Ever Community Builder Scholarship
28 Mar, 2024, 09:00 ET
28 Mar, 2024, 09:00 ET
$100,000 in Scholarships Presented to Next-Generation Leaders Committed to Improving their Communities Across the U.S.
PLANO, Texas, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frito-Lay® today announced it awarded $25,000 to four scholarship recipients, each actively leading and uplifting their local communities and contributing to a brighter future. The Frito-Lay Community Builder Scholarship serves to help each student with their higher-education goals and education-related expenses.
To select the recipients, a diverse group of employees across the Frito-Lay organization – including frontline workers, DEI leaders and executives – reviewed applications from 500 students in the U.S. Each employee offered a unique perspective based on their tenure and experience. They also demonstrated a commitment to pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), a strategic transformation focused on winning with purpose and giving back to the communities that Frito-Lay and parent company PepsiCo serve. Education creates multiple pathways to meaningful opportunities and remains key in fueling PepsiCo's long-term growth.
"As a first-generation college student, I also received a life-changing scholarship while pursuing my degree. I know the impact this scholarship will make on these students, who are each pioneering change through their own passions," said judge and Frito-Lay North America DEI HR Manager Jesus Gutierrez. "Each winner has had their own unique path to finding their purpose through community, education and their personal backgrounds. Based on my own lived and professional experience, I've seen the value diverse thinking and backgrounds can bring to leadership."
The recipients were:
As an organization with 60,000 dedicated employees, Frito-Lay understands the importance of preparing the next generation and is proud to consistently invest in education and career training, seeking to break systemic barriers and provide equitable opportunities for all to thrive. Since 2022, Frito-Lay has provided $600,000 in scholarship funds to students across the country.
"It was inspiring to learn more about each of these change-makers, plus the challenges they've overcome fueled by grit and determination," said judge and Lay's Global marketing director Tionna Cunningham. "As a student with a tough path to college, this was an opportunity to pay it forward in honor of the people and financial resources that supported me."
About Frito-Lay North America
Frito-Lay North America is the $25 billion net sales convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP). For decades, Frito-Lay's portfolio of beloved products has brought smiles to millions of families across the world, including Fritos® corn chips, Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® air popped snacks and SunChips® multigrain snacks. The company operates more than 40 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, along with a vast distribution network that services over 315,000 retail customers weekly through its direct-store-delivery model. Through pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), Frito-Lay is committed to creating positive change for the planet and people. Learn more about Frito-Lay at FritoLay.com, on X (@FritoLay), on Instagram (@FritoLay) and on Facebook (FritoLay).
SOURCE Frito-Lay North America
Share this article