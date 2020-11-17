Frito-Lay Debuts Snack-Themed Holiday Sweaters And More In New Online Shop

Rest assured, Frito-Lay indeed has ALL your favorite things this holiday with the debut of its new online holiday shop at www.snacks.com/holidayshop, where fans can purchase not only their favorite snacks – but an assortment of snack-themed gifts and apparel, including:

Holiday sweaters for "snacking the halls" in style ($50.29)

Pom beanies that embrace your inner – and outer – cheesy ($14.29)

Knit scarves to keep your neck warm or wipe your mouth ($25.29)

wipe your mouth Hooded onesies because casualwear is workwear in 2020 ($78.79)

Fuzzy socks so no one will hear you sneaking into the pantry for a midnight snack ($10.29)

Frito-Lay holiday shop items feature Cheetos, Doritos, Tostitos, Lay's, and Smartfood brands – with each purchase (of course) including a bag of the corresponding snacks.

Also this holiday season, Frito-Lay holiday-themed packaging will be available nationwide to add some cheer to traditions new and old, with up to $500,000 in proceeds benefitting Toys for Tots.

"We received such an overwhelming response to last year's 'Favorite Things' campaign from our fans asking how they could purchase a number of items in the spot that in 2020 we knew holiday sweaters were an absolute must, especially at a time when we're all looking for simple and fun ways to add some joy and cheer to our everyday lives while also creating new traditions with family and friends," said Rachel Ferdinando, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Frito-Lay North America.

The Frito-Lay Holiday Shop offers delicious convenience to the rising number of people shopping online this year. According to Frito-Lay's latest U.S. Snack Index, snacks are the most likely food to be purchased online for the holidays, with 77 percent of consumers saying they are likely to do so, and 50 percent of Americans planning to shop for their holiday groceries through an online retailer (up from 15 percent in 2019).

For more information and to order your own Frito-Lay Holiday Shop items, while supplies last, visit www.snacks.com/holidayshop.

