Frito-Lay Kicks Off FIFA World Cup™ Campaign with Globally Inspired Flavors and Unique Digital Fan Experience

North America's largest food company celebrates soccer fans with limited-time Lay's® Abobadas, Lay's® Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper and Lay's® Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos varieties inspired by FIFA World Cup teams and the launch of the Pass the Ball® Challenge

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the North American Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Frito-Lay North America is preparing fans for the FIFA World Cup with everything they need to enhance their at-home viewing experience. Today, Frito-Lay is introducing three limited-time FIFA World Cup-inspired flavors and launching an interactive online fan experience for consumers to have the chance to win soccer-inspired merchandise and prizes – including a trip to the FIFA World Cup 2022™ final.

"Soccer is the fastest growing sport in North America and, with snacking so intrinsically tied to the at-home viewing experience, now is the perfect moment to enter the game and offer our consumers new ways to heighten their FIFA World Cup experience," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "As teams from around the world compete in the FIFA World Cup, we wanted to provide a way to connect fans over their love of the game – and love of snacks – to deliver even more smiles throughout the tournament."

Flavor Inspiration from Around the World

As the first-ever salty-snack brand collaboration in FIFA and FIFA World Cup history, Frito-Lay is elevating the viewing experience with three new limited-edition Lay's products featuring FIFA World Cup-inspired flavors.

Lay's Adobadas combines chili, tomato and lime, embodying the vibrant Latino dish

Lay's Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper, inspired by the popular U.S. dish, is the perfect combination of a kick of jalapeno and smoky BBQ

Lay's Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos delivers a rich taco-style pork carnitas flavor, bringing the popular Mexican street food to life

Lay's Adobadas and Lay's Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Popper will be available in 7.75oz bags for $4.59 and 2.625oz bags for $2.29 in retailers nationwide and on snacks.com, and Lay's Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos will be available in 7.5oz bags for $4.59 in retailers nationwide. The new flavors will be available for purchase starting this month.

A New Way to Pass the Ball

Starting today, fans across North America can purchase any Frito-Lay product with specially marked FIFA World Cup packaging and scan the QR code to join the Pass the Ball Challenge. Leveraging innovative user-generated content, fans are invited to register on the platform where their faces will be featured on a giant digital soccer ball, uniting fans as they cheer on their respective teams during the FIFA World Cup. Plus, users can click on the different images within the digital soccer to see which team others are rooting for. Fans should act fast because the first 350,000 individuals to register will receive a one-of-a-kind NFT with their image on it.

Every day, there will be a new game on the platform, ranging from soccer trivia to an AR challenge and more, granting users multiple opportunities to win unique prizes. Frito-Lay teamed up with the ultimate soccer brand, adidas, giving fans the chance to win soccer swag, in addition to uniquely branded Lay's, Cheetos® and Doritos® apparel for fans to show their FIFA World Cup pride.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ collaboration includes Frito-Lay savory snacks such as Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos®, Ruffles®, Sabritas®, as well as Quaker hot breakfast cereals, Quaker grain-based cereal bars, Quaker rice snacks, and Gamesa cookies and crackers.

Be sure to follow Frito-Lay on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube to stay informed on all FIFA World Cup 2022™ partnership activations and more campaign news.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will take place from Nov. 20 until Dec. 18, 2022. For more information about the tournament, visit FIFA.com.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About Gamesa®

Gamesa is Mexico's largest manufacturer of cookies. The company was founded in 1921 as La Industrial S.A. and acquired by PepsiCo in 1990. Gamesa markets cookies in the United States, Central and South America as well as the Caribbean and is the leading cookie and cracker Hispanic brand in the US Grocery channel. Now in its 100th year, Gamesa continues to offer families a wide assortment of brands such as Marias, Emperador, Arcoiris, Mamut, Chokis, Barra de Coco, Saladitas, and Crackets, among others. Learn more about Gamesa by following on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GamesaUSA/ or IG: @Gamesa.US.

