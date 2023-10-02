Frito-Lay Opens New Scholarship for College Students to Celebrate Community Builders

News provided by

Frito-Lay North America

02 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

$100,000 in Scholarships Presented to Needs-Based Local Leaders

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frito-Lay® today announced the opening of a needs-based scholarship aimed at students who demonstrate a commitment to uplifting and leading their communities. The Frito-Lay Community Builders Scholarship will award four students $25,000 each to help further their higher-education goals. Applications open Tuesday, October 3, and students are encouraged to apply early and before the submission deadline of November 20.

Continue Reading

"At Frito-Lay, we are committed to celebrating and supporting the next generation of community leaders by providing them with resources to help build a brighter future," said Joan Cetera, vice president of corporate affairs at PepsiCo. "As these young leaders take the reins, we see a path towards a future where communities are more resilient, where diversity and inclusion are celebrated, and where every individual has the opportunity to reach their fullest potential."

The scholarship is an opportunity to honor students from all backgrounds who improve their communities and provide additional financial assistance to alleviate the burden of higher education costs. In addition to the application requirements, students will be asked to submit a response to a prompt about how they contribute to their communities and how it impacts their higher education path. Students are encouraged to illustrate their demonstrated leadership skills, extracurricular activities, work experience, and personal and professional goals.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must:

  • Live in the United States (U.S.)
  • Be high school seniors, graduates or current college undergraduates
  • Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study in the U.S. at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year
  • Have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent)

A diverse group of employees from Frito-Lay, including frontline workers, employee resource group leaders, and executives who each have a unique commitment to community building will make up the judging panel and review submitted applications. All applicants will be notified of their award status by January 30, 2024. 

To learn more and enter, visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/frito-lay.

About Frito-Lay North America
Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snacks, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

