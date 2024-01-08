Frito-Lay Pops Off Confetti-filled Campaign with a Trio of Football Legends to Give Fans a Taste of the Super Bowl

The campaign features a new television commercial starring football legends Rob Gronkowski, Marshawn Lynch and Troy Polamalu as they rediscover the taste of victory – but this time with a chip-inspired twist. The former Super Bowl champions—with a combined seven Super Bowl victories between them – experience confetti bursting from bags of Lay's®, Cheetos® and Tostitos®. The pop of confetti transports them right back to the feeling of celebrating on football's biggest stage.

"More than 90% of football fans enjoy snacks and beverages on gameday while they cheer their team on to victory," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "With this new commercial, we wanted to harness the power of our iconic brands to extend the victory celebration to viewers and bring the confetti to them."

"Snacks are a key part of gameday, especially when coming together to watch the Super Bowl, and no one does it better than Frito-Lay," said Gronkowski. "I had a blast reliving some of those Super Bowl memories and creating that experience for the fans with Marshawn and Troy."

The commercial will debut on television during Super Wild Card Weekend and run through Super Bowl LVIII. It will also be available on digital and social channels. The spot was created by Frito-Lay's internal creative agency and directed by acclaimed director Peter Berg.

Frito-Lay at the Super Bowl

In addition to the "Taste of Super Bowl" campaign, Frito-Lay is bringing even more to Las Vegas with an immersive fan experience at the Frito-Lay Chip Strip. Fans in Vegas will have the opportunity to try their luck at the Frito-Lay Snackpot, take a seat in the hottest ride on the Strip, feel the love at the Cheetos Chapel – and so much more. The Frito-Lay Chip Strip is located on the Brooklyn Bridge at the New York, New York Hotel and is open daily from Thursday, February 8 through Sunday, February 11.

Specially marked "Taste of Super Bowl" Frito-Lay products are now available at retailers nationwide. For more information about the campaign, the Frito-Lay Chip Strip and more, visit TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snacks, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos® corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

