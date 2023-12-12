Frito-Lay Unveils My Joy® Campaign to Celebrate Rising Creators

News provided by

Frito-Lay North America

12 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

My Joy serves as a continuation of Frito-Lay's five-year goal to amplify diverse creative voices, putting them in leading roles that highlight their unique talents and creativity.

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Frito-Lay announced My Joy, a new advertising campaign that showcases unique stories of joy through the lens of rising creators. Featuring a mosaic of cultures, identities, and talents, My Joy aims to inspire creators from all backgrounds to share their joy and authentic selves.

Continue Reading
Uplifting diverse representation in marketing and advertising remains a priority for Frito-Lay as the majority of consumers say it has a positive impact on society, with certain groups including Gen-Z, Black, Hispanic/Latino, and Asian consumers skewing higher*. My Joy is a continuation of Frito-Lay's ongoing efforts and five-year goal to increase investments, representation, and amplification of diverse creative voices – in front of and behind the camera.

The campaign was directed by Argentinian-born filmmaker Robert Llauro, known for his international commercial work for major brands in the auto, tech, beverages and apparel industries, in collaboration with culture-powered media and marketing agency Obsidianworks. The spot features five Joy Creators sharing what My Joy means to them while doing what they love. They are:

  • Color Me Courtney (@colormecourtney) – Founder and Creative Director of the vibrant fashion, lifestyle, and culture media company Color Me Courtney. As a bright spot in the digital landscape, Courtney Quinn is dedicated to generating confidence, promoting positivity and encouraging her "Color Me Cuties" to live and dress "outside the lines." In addition to her online community, Courtney's signature sunny style and unapologetic aesthetic has been seen in national commercials, TV shows and collaborative product lines for major retailers worldwide.

  • DJ Lex (@officialdjlex) – Filipino-American DJ with a love for music that grew from playing at an early age. Lex began her DJ career by showcasing herself on social media at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when live performances and entertainment were at a standstill. As an established DJ, she is now using her platform as a steppingstone to other avenues as an influencer and artist.

  • Forsyth Fire Escape (@forsythfireescape) – Chinese-Thai-Dominican fusion traveling duo known for their famous scallion pancake burritos. The pair started Forsyth Fire Escape in 2021 as a fun and safe way to bring the community together, serving burritos by lowering them in a bucket off their Lower East Side fire escape in New York City. After consistently serving to sold out crowds for two years, they now reside at Olly Olly market in Chelsea, Manhattan.

  • Briana Green (@brianagreen) – Pro hooper, entertainer, trainer, and former Harlem Globetrotter – the 15th woman to ever hold that role. Briana loves working with kids, watching her basketball clients' skills improve and showing off her trick shots and innovative moves to her fans, all while having fun and being her authentic self.

  • Michelle Santana (@mnsantanatattoo) – Colombian tattoo artist based in New York, where she became one of the pioneers of the fine-line style of tattooing. Known as one of the most in-demand tattoo artists in New York City, she is a resident artist at Bang Bang Tattoos where she has built a high-end celebrity roster of clients.

"Bringing My Joy to life was both cathartic and inspiring because it highlights such an incredible mix of talents and expressions of joy, while allowing me to stay true to myself as a creator," said Llauro. "It's important for me to show other creators that joy has no limits, no matter what your background is. I'm happy to partner with Frito-Lay to carry that message through the Joy Creators' stories."

"Our purpose at Frito-Lay is to create more smiles with every bite, so being able to show what My Joy means from different perspectives while amplifying diverse voices is at the heart of everything we do," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "We're excited to be working with partners like Obsidianworks and Robert to highlight these amazing Joy Creators who are using their talents and passions to spread joy in their communities."

To learn more about My Joy, follow Frito-Lay on Instagram @fritolay and YouTube @OfficialFritoLay, and join the conversation with #MyJoy.

*Source: Numerator's Quick Pulse representation survey was fielded 6/01/23–6/03/23 to 1,202 individuals, equally balanced between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers+.

About Frito-Lay North America
Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snack, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos® corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay)

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. 

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on XInstagramFacebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.  

About Obsidianworks
Obsidianworks is a culture-powered media and marketing agency co-founded by Michael B. Jordan and Chad Easterling, purpose-built for a more inclusive era of brand storytelling. The agency specializes in speaking to audiences and demographics within the diverse communities they belong to through brand strategy, creative, and social impact campaigns, and activations. Agency clients include Frito-Lay, Marriott International, Timberland, YouTube and more. Obsidianworks is a minority business enterprise certified with the Southern California region of the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Endeavor's cultural marketing agency 160over90 is a strategic partner to Obsidianworks.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

