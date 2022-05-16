FRITO-LAY® VARIETY PACKS INVITE FANS TO “UNBOX THE ICONS” AND CELEBRATE LIFE’S EXTRAORDINARY MOMENTS

To kick off the campaign, Frito-Lay Variety Packs tapped beloved iconic actor and television host, Mario Lopez, as well as best-selling cookbook author and entrepreneur, Martha Stewart, to curate their own signature Frito-Lay Variety Pack "ICONIC Boxes" filled with their favorite things including Frito-Lay snacks to help consumers turn up every moment.

"Throughout my career and personal life, I've learned to savor the moments, even the ones that seem ordinary, because you never know when something can become extraordinary, giving you a memory that lasts a lifetime," said Lopez. "Many of my favorite memories were shared over snacks, which is why I'm excited to partner with Frito-Lay Variety Packs and help create my own 'ICONIC Box' that will help you turn up every moment."

"The best part about spending time with friends and families is the shared joy that comes with making memories over a delicious snack," said Martha Stewart. "With the Frito-Lay Variety Pack 'ICONIC Box,' you can now snack like me to elevate your dining experience. Who says the simple things can't be refined?"

Mario's "ICONIC Box" will help you turn up the tunes and the heat and includes:

Funyuns® Flamin' Hot® Onion Flavored Rings, Doritos® Spicy Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Limon Cheese Flavored Snacks

Mario's favorite hot sauce

Wireless headphones and one year Spotify Premium subscription

"Unbox the Icons" branded bucket hat, chip clips and pins

Fujifilm instant camera with refill cartridges

Martha's "ICONIC Box" will elevate any dining experience and includes:

Ruffles® Original Potato Chips, Lay's® Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, Ruffles® Cheddar and Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips

$150 gourmet steak gift card

gourmet steak gift card Signed Martha's American Food cookbook

Sur La Table canister of gourmet sea salt and cooking class voucher for two

Branded "Unbox the Icons" apron, chip clips and pins

Now you have a chance to snack just like your favorite icon — from Mario's hot sauce and Cheetos to Martha's steak tartare and Ruffles. Fans can win one of the limited-edition Frito-Lay Variety Pack "ICONIC Boxes" by heading to Mario's and Martha's Instagram posts starting today through June 5. For a chance to win, consumers must comment with their favorite Frito-Lay snack and use #UnboxTheIcons and #Entry.

As a part of the campaign, Frito-Lay Variety Packs have also teamed up with legendary R&B singer, Mark Morrison, to reimagine his 90s hit, "Return of the Mack." In a new television commercial released today, Morrison will "Turn Up the Snacks," showing viewers how everyday moments with Frito-Lay Variety Packs can be taken to new heights.

"We knew there was no better way to remind fans about how Frito-Lay Variety Packs turn up every moment than by partnering with the iconic forces of Mark Morrison, Mario Lopez, and Martha Stewart," says Leslie Vesper, Vice President of Marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "From life's biggest celebrations to the smallest gatherings among friends, Frito-Lay Variety Packs have always been part of those moments, helping turn them from ordinary to extraordinary."

To learn more about "Unbox The Icons" and the Instagram contest (including full terms and conditions), head to www.fritolayvarietypacks.com/unboxtheicons.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America