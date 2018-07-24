Frito-Lay Variety Packs Invites Parents To Add A Special Touch To Packed Lunches With New Snackable Notes

In fact, according to a recent Frito-Lay Variety Packs survey, the majority of parents (75 percent) worry about their kids' happiness while they are at school, and 81 percent stated that they seek ways to give their kids encouragement when they are apart. That's why Frito-Lay Variety Packs, one of the flagship brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, is giving parents a simple and convenient way to provide love and encouragement during the school day with the launch of Snackable Notes.

Available now until September 9, specially-marked Frito-Lay Variety Packs will contain chip bags that have a talk bubble where parents can write a note of love and encouragement directly on their kids' favorite Frito-Lay Variety Packs flavor. The program, Snackable Notes, reinvigorates the classic lunch note and gives mom and dad a new and creative way to connect with their kids during the school day when they're apart.

"Back-to-school is a tough transition for the whole family that can be stressful for parents and kids," said Rhasheda Boyd, director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "It's the little things that matter most as parents look to help ease kids back into the school year. That's why we wanted to inspire parents to share a little love and encouragement in an easy way by dedicating space on our Frito-Lay Variety Packs packaging to write a special lunch note."

Frito-Lay is asking consumers to submit their favorite Snackable Notes to www.SnackableNotes.com for a chance to win a $1,000 weekly prize. One lucky winner will be randomly drawn each week. In case parents are experiencing writer's block after a summer off from making lunches, Frito-Lay Variety Packs is introducing a new Amazon Alexa skill, Snackable Notes, to help inspire parents. Starting later this month, parents can say, "Alexa, open Snackable Notes," or search for Snackable Notes in the Alexa app or Alexa Skills store to hear lunch note inspiration from three categories: funny, encouraging and thoughtful.

To learn more about Snackable Notes and submit your own entry, visit www.SnackableNotes.com.

Methodology



Frito-Lay Variety Packs commissioned an online survey among 500 adult Americans between the ages of 25 and 44 with kids between the ages of 7 to 17, weighted to ensure national representation across gender, age, region, education, income and race/ethnicity. The survey was conducted between July 20 and July 24, 2018 with a margin of error of +/- 4.4 at the national level at the 95 percent confidence level.

About Frito-Lay Variety Packs



Frito-Lay Variety Packs is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $15 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE : PEP ), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/fritolay. Frito-Lay Variety Packs features pre-portioned single servings that can be taken with you wherever you go. Variety Packs include everyone's favorite Frito-Lay snacks, including: Cheetos cheese flavored snacks, Doritos tortilla chips, Fritos corn snacks, Funyuns onion flavored rings, Lay's potato chips, Rold Gold pretzels, Smartfood popcorn, and SunChips multigrain snacks.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

