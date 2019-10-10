Frito-Lay Variety Packs Shines A Light On Childhood Safety With Limited-Edition Reflective Trick-Or-Treat Bag Filled With Snacks

Designed to help families "Get Spotted" this Halloween, the reflective bag helps to increase a child's visibility or the likelihood of being seen at night when reflecting a vehicle's headlights or other source of light against the bag. For $19.99, the reflective trick-or-treat bag is filled with an 18-count of Frito-Lay's Flavor Mix Variety Pack and is available to purchase online at amazon.com/fritolayvarietypacks and kroger.com/getspotted . The bag's kid-friendly size allows trick-or-treaters to easily collect their favorite Halloween treats and is made from sturdy, premium materials so it can be reused by families for years to come.

Families can also visit www.FLVPHalloween.com and look for the Halloween-themed "Get Spotted" display in stores where Frito-Lay Variety Packs are sold to learn how they can redeem free reflective stickers to personalize their costumes or trick-or-treat bags.

"With Frito-Lay Variety Packs in nearly half of family homes nationwide, we are proud to help remind parents and kids alike of the importance of staying safe this Halloween," said Rhasheda Boyd, senior marketing director, Frito-Lay North America. "From the reflective bag and stickers to safety tips from our partners at Safe Kids Worldwide, each aspect of the Frito-Lay Variety Packs 'Get Spotted' program is designed to make safety precautions fun and easy to follow for the entire family."

"We are always striving to bring childhood safety to the forefront of the conversation, especially on Halloween when children face double the pedestrian risks than they do on any other day of the year," said Torine Creppy, President of Safe Kids Worldwide. "We look forward to working with Frito-Lay Variety Packs to raise awareness about important safety topics for everyone come Halloween night – whether you're a child trick-or-treating, a parent getting the kids ready, or simply a neighbor driving after dark."

Along with wearing and carrying reflective gear on Halloween night – such as the Frito-Lay Variety Packs reflective trick-or-treat bag – Safe Kids Worldwide recommends the following guidelines for keeping children safe:

Getting Ready

Use reflective tape or stickers to decorate costumes and bags, and wear light colors, if possible.

Prevent trips and falls by making sure costumes are the right size.

Ditch the masks and choose face paint and makeup so kids can see.

Carry glow sticks or flashlights to help kids see and be seen by drivers.

Join kids under age 12 for trick-or-treating.

On the Road

Slow down and be alert! Kids are excited on Halloween and may dart into the street.

Slowly and carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.

Eliminate distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road.

Turn on headlights early in the day to spot kids from further away.

Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks.

To learn more about the Frito-Lay Variety Packs support of Safe Kids Worldwide and the brand's "Get Spotted" program, visit www.FLVPHalloween.com.

About Frito-Lay Variety Packs

Frito-Lay Variety Packs is one of many Frito-Lay brands in North America - the $15 billion convenient foods business unit of PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Safe Kids Worldwide

Safe Kids Worldwide is a global nonprofit dedicated to protecting kids from preventable injuries, the number one cause of death to children in the United States. Around the world, a child dies every 30 seconds from an injury that could have been prevented. Safe Kids Worldwide is a go-to resource for families, offering practical information on preventing injuries caused by motor vehicle crashes, fires, falls, poisoning and other risks. Through more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and partners in more than 30 countries, Safe Kids works with children's hospitals, trauma centers, first responders and public health experts to get life-saving information to families. With a foundation of research, Safe Kids delivers on the mission through advocacy, education, programs and awareness efforts. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by nearly 60 percent.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America