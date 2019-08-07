Frito-Lay Variety Packs Snackable Notes To Benefit Feed The Children With Up To Two Million Meals

Between now and October 15, as part of Frito-Lay's long-time partnership with Feed the Children, for every note written on a Frito-Lay chip bag and submitted at www.SnackableNotes.com , Frito-Lay Variety Packs will make a $1 donation to the anti-hunger organization, supplementing up to two million meals to struggling families.

"Simple words of encouragement can help improve a student's self-esteem, perseverance and internal motivation – providing the confidence needed to advance their education and break the cycle of poverty," said Rhasheda Boyd, senior marketing director, Frito-Lay North America. "The Snackable Notes program keeps those encouraging words top-of-mind throughout the school day for countless students, and now extends virtually to truly help hungry kids through our partnership with Feed the Children."

To help kick off the program and the school year, actor Marcus Scribner will join Frito-Lay Variety Packs and Feed the Children at an event near downtown Los Angeles. Marcus will spend the day distributing food and essentials to families in need, helping students pick out new school supplies, and sharing positive words of encouragement – including writing out a few of his own Snackable Notes on bags of Frito-Lay snacks.

"Going back to school is the perfect time to start fresh with a positive outlook, so I appreciate the opportunity to join Frito-Lay Variety Packs as we give back to the community and share encouraging words with families that need it most," said Scribner. "The power of positivity has such an impact on kids in school, and Snackable Notes gives them a fun and meaningful way to stay motivated throughout the day."

Frito-Lay has been actively supporting Feed the Children for nearly a decade, having partnered with local organizations in 30 states across America to provide food, essentials and hope to thousands of families. In fiscal year 2018, Feed the Children's food distribution program in the United States provided nearly 80 million pounds of food and essentials to reach approximately 5.1 million people who otherwise risked running out of food. Believing that education is the best way to help break the cycle of poverty – and knowing that many teachers use their own money to stock up on school supplies – Feed the Children operates five Teacher Store locations across the country, where educators can shop for classroom materials and books for free. Last school year alone, the stores benefited more than 878,000 students.

"With a vision as bold as ours, to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry, we know it takes everyone working together to make it possible," said Gary Sloan, Chief Operations Officer at Feed the Children. "That's why we're so excited by this initiative with our long-time partner Frito-Lay – Snackable Notes will help us not only raise awareness around the issue of food insecurity, but also feed more kids."

Frito-Lay Variety Packs Snackable Notes are available now at retailers nationwide and Snackable Notes are being accepted online at www.SnackableNotes.com.

About Frito-Lay Variety Packs

Frito-Lay Variety Packs is one of many Frito-Lay brands in North America - the $15 billion convenient foods business unit of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

