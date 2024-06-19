FRITO-LAY WORKERS IN CALIFORNIA ORGANIZE WITH TEAMSTERS

Workers Overcome Union-Busting Campaign to Secure Union Representation

VENTURA, Calif., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Frito-Lay in Ventura have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 186 and beat back an aggressive 'vote no' campaign being pushed by their anti-union employer.

"Frito-Lay thought they could deter these workers from forming their union with the Teamsters, but these hardworking men and women never wavered in their commitment to getting the union representation they deserved," said Abel Garcia, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 186. "Despite a nonstop, nasty union-busting campaign, our newest members refused to back down and demanded their worth. We could not be prouder to welcome these resilient workers to the Teamsters and we look forward to helping them secure their very first collective bargaining agreement soon."

The 67 new Teamsters work as route service sales representatives, route service sales associates, merchandisers, and in the warehouse.

"I voted to form our union with the Teamsters because I strongly believe that they always have the members' best interests in mind and they will fight for us until the end," said Marco Torres, a route service sales representative at Frito-Lay.

"We wanted to be part of a brotherhood and there's only one union to join to be a part of that—and that's why I voted to form our union with the Teamsters," said Vinicio Sanchez, a route service sales representative at Frito-Lay and member of the organizing committee.

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in California. For more information, go to teamsterslocal186.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 186