Fritz Henderson Joins Hawksbill Group

Hawksbill Group, founded two years ago and based in Washington, DC, provides strategic counsel in public affairs, corporate communications and business operations to corporations, philanthropic and non-governmental organizations worldwide. The firm's clients include companies in the health, manufacturing, industrial, energy, financial, professional sports sectors and governmental entities.

"Fritz Henderson is a highly experienced, dynamic business leader with sharp business intellect and strong leadership skills," said Bob Ferguson, one of the founders and CEO of Hawksbill Group. "He brings a unique global perspective, honed through years of leading diverse industries that will benefit our firm and our clients."

Henderson served as chairman and CEO of SunCoke Energy since the company's public offering in 2011. During that time, he led the company through a successful IPO and built a profitable company serving domestic steelmakers and coal logistics customers. Prior to joining SunCoke Energy, he held numerous senior leadership positions at General Motors, including CEO, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

"Hawksbill Group is solving problems and providing valuable counsel to businesses in numerous industries," said Henderson. "I have served on Hawksbill's Board of Advisors over the last year and I'm fortunate to now join as a principal at a firm with Hawksbill Group's experience, talent and vision and to work again with my colleagues Bob Ferguson, Jaime Ardila and Tim Lee."

Henderson, a Detroit native, holds a degree in business management from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University. While attending Michigan, he was a pitcher for the Wolverine baseball team.

He lives in Hinsdale, IL and is married with two daughters. He enjoys triathlons, charitable causes focused around young people and education, time with family and golf.

Henderson joins a firm of experienced, proven executives, and the firm benefits from a distinguished group of business leaders serving on the Hawksbill Board of Advisors including James Kahan, the board's chairman, who oversaw mergers and acquisitions and corporate strategy for SBC Communications and AT&T, Isela Constantini, the former CEO of Aerolineas Argentinas, an international airline who also served as President of General Motors in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, and Richard McClure, former CEO of Unigroup, a global logistics company that owns United and Mayflower Van Lines.

ABOUT HAWKSBILL GROUP

Hawksbill Group takes its name from the Hawksbill sea turtle, one of the ocean's most beautiful and endangered creatures. The firm contributes a portion of its profits to the Hawksbill sea turtle's preservation by supporting the Florida Hawksbill Project. Its leadership team Jaime Ardila, Timothy Lee, Bob Ferguson and Fritz Henderson direct Hawksbill Group and have lived around the globe in places like Shanghai, Sao Paulo, San Diego, San Antonio, Singapore, Zurich and Tokyo. Collectively the firm's senior team is conversant in Portuguese, Japanese, German, Spanish and English. More information about the firm, its founders, principals and advisors are available at www.hawksbillgroup.com.

