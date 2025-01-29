Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation Announces 20th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. Salute to Excellence Awards

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation will host its 20th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. Salute to Excellence Awards on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at noon. The prestigious awards luncheon will recognize the achievements and long-standing commitment of individuals and organizations dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the world of sports.

This year's event will feature a special panel discussion titled "Female Trailblazers: Women Who Are Driving the Sports Industry." The panel will be moderated by Dasha Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of the NFL, and will highlight influential women who have made remarkable strides in the sports industry. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will also be in attendance and provide remarks at the event.

The event will honor Jeffrey Pash, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the NFL, with the Dan M. Rooney Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his distinguished career and tireless dedication to improving the workplace environment in professional football.

Additionally, Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints, will accept the Salute to Excellence Award on behalf of the team for their outstanding community service and commitment to supporting diversity.

The awards luncheon and panel discussion will take place at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans (601 Loyola Avenue) during the Super Bowl festivities in the city.

About the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation

The Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation is dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in professional football, honoring the legacy of its namesake, Fritz Pollard, the first African American head coach in the NFL. The Foundation is committed to ensuring that all individuals have equal access to opportunities within the football industry.

SOURCE Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation