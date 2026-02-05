Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation Announces 21st Annual Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. Salute to Excellence Awards Reception

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation (FPA) will host its 21st Annual Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. Salute to Excellence Reception and Awards on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., during Super Bowl LX Week. The awards event will recognize the achievements and long-standing commitment of individuals and organizations dedicated to promoting equity and inclusion across professional football. The Salute to Excellence Awards were created in the name of FPA co-founder Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. in 2006.

This year, Fritz Pollard Alliance will honor the San Francisco 49ers with the John B. Wooten Award for their commitment to advancing inclusion in partnership with the FPA, their community partners, and their employees (including players, team staff, and management), which has helped create a culture where everyone has an opportunity to thrive.

Additionally, a highlight of the Salute to Excellence program will be a dynamic roundtable panel, entitled, "Inside the Hiring Huddle," featuring Kevin Warren, president of the Chicago Bears and Jonathan Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, who will discuss several relevant issues, including the NFL hiring cycle and the variables that can affect outcomes. Commissioner Roger Goodell will attend and deliver remarks.

The event will take place at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis (780 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103) during Super Bowl LX Week.

About the Fritz Pollard Alliance: Foundation Founded in 2003, the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation's mission is to promote diversity and equality for NFL careers in front office, coaching, and scouting positions. The Foundation is committed to ensuring that all individuals have equal access to opportunities within the sports industry. FPA honors the legacy of its namesake, Fritz Pollard, the first African American head coach in the NFL.

