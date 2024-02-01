Fritz Pollard Alliance Hosts 19th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran Salute to Excellence Awards and The Emergence of the African American Quarterback Roundtable Presented by Nike

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we begin the celebration of Black History Month, Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation is honored to host its 19th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr., Salute to Excellence Awards and The Emergence of the African American Quarterback, roundtable, both presented by Nike. The event will recognize the achievements and long-standing commitment of individuals and organizations dedicated to creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture; and discuss the emergence of African American quarterbacks and their impact on the advancement of Black coaches.

Fritz Pollard Alliance is named after Frederick Douglass "Fritz" Pollard, who was one of two Black people to play in the NFL at its inception in 1920, and the NFL's first Black head coach in 1921.

"In the spirit of Fritz Pollard, we will continue to advocate for inclusion of Blacks and other minorities in executive and coaching positions in the NFL," said Graves.

WHAT: Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. Salute to Excellence Awards and The Emergence of the African American Quarterback Roundtable.

WHO: Rod Graves, Fritz Pollard Alliance, Executive Director; Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner; Doug Williams, former NFL quarterback and Washington Commanders Senior Advisor; James Harris, former NFL quarterback and executive; Michael Huyghue, former NFL team executive and panel moderator; and Michele C. Meyer - Shipp, CEO, Dress for Success Worldwide, former MLB executive and event emcee.

Salute to Excellence Award

Nike - in recognition of industry excellence and leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion; and its practices, policies and initiatives in the communities in which it serves.

Craig Williams, Nike, President, Geographies & Marketplace

Salute to Excellence Award

Sandra Douglass Morgan - as the first African American female president of an NFL team, her presence has blazed a DEI trail for others to follow.

John B. Wooten Award

Las Vegas Raiders - given to an NFL team that has made extraordinary steps in diversity, equity and inclusion, as evidenced by the Raiders executive management hires of African American president, interim general manager and interim head coach.

WHEN: Thursday, February 8, 2024

12 noon – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Caesars Palace

Florentine Ballroom

3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Paradise, NV 89109

SOURCE Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation