Fritz's Adventure Launches #FritzsSupportsLocal

BRANSON, Mo., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fritz's Adventure announced the company has launched #FritzsSupportsLocal, an initiative that will invest more than $30,000 in Branson-area restaurants and eateries throughout 2022. Fritz's purchases gift cards from partners and gives the gift cards to select Fritz's guests, creating WOW moments. Fritz's guests can then enjoy free food at some of the best restaurants and eateries in Branson. Fritz's Adventure is located at 1425 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson next to Dolly's Stampede.

There's something for everyone at Fritz's Adventure. Watch this video and you'll see what we mean! A Fritz's Adventure guest tackles the City Wall, a 48' multi-track climbing experience. One of the most popular attractions at Fritz's Adventure, the 4-story ropes course offers 40 different paths of varying obstacles.

"When guests visit Fritz's Adventure, we want it to be an unforgettable experience for the entire family. And we want the rest of the family's Branson experience to be equally amazing. That's why we're so excited about #FritzsSupportsLocal," said Fritz's Adventure Chief Marketing Officer John Vaughn. "We believe in supporting locally-owned restaurants right here in our hometown of Branson. We buy gift cards from local restaurants, which supports them, and then we give those gift cards to Fritz's guests to use during their Branson vacation."

"The Branson community always supports each other. Fritz's Adventure believes in Branson and supports local. These Branson-area restaurants and eateries have so much to offer. That's why we feel so good about giving gift cards to Fritz's guests so they can enjoy amazing food from some of the best Branson has to offer," said Travis Leaming, Chief Operating Officer at Fritz's Adventure.

"We're excited to be included in #FritzsSupportsLocal. Fritz's Adventure team members and guests always enjoy our donuts, and we're located directly across the street from Fritz's for easy access. This makes it convenient for everyone receiving a free donut gift card to redeem it," said Branson Hurts Donut Owner Shanna Dorlon.

"Scooter's Sports Grill is known for excellent service and has been voted Best Burger in Branson. We're thrilled to align our brand with Fritz's Adventure in the #FritzsSupportsLocal effort," said Scooter Rowley.

Fritz's guests have more than one chance to win. If a guest receives a gift card, he or she can take a family photo inside Fritz's with the gift card, post socially using #FritzsSupportsLocal and #FritzsAdventure, and be placed into a drawing for a chance to win additional gift cards.

To learn more about #FritzsSupportsLocal, visit https://www.fritzsadventure.com/fritzs-supports-local/.

To learn more about Fritz's Adventure, visit www.FritzsAdventure.com.

About Fritz's Adventure

Fritz's Adventure is an indoor/outdoor adventure park and family attraction located in Branson, MO. Visitors of all ages and athletic abilities climb, tunnel, jump, run, slide, rappel, and zip through more than 80,000 square feet of explorable space. Fritz's Adventure is open most of the year for unlimited family fun.

Contact: John Vaughn, CMO

Company: Fritz's Adventure

Phone: (417) 320-6138 ext. 214

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Fritz's Adventure