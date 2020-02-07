FriXion Fineliner Erasable Marker Pen Voted 2020 "Product Of The Year"

"Pilot Pen is honored to receive this distinction for our FriXion Fineliner, especially as it comes directly from consumers' experiences with our product," said Ariann Langsam Vice President of Marketing at Pilot Corporation. "The FriXion line has truly changed the way Americans think about writing and the erasable pen category. We look forward to helping more people write and create fearlessly."

FriXion Fineliner Erasable Marker pens are the newest members of the #1 selling line of FriXion erasable pens from Pilot. The first and ONLY erasable fine point marker pens, Fineliner allows you to express yourself creatively and fearlessly without the worry of mistakes. Thanks to FriXion's unique, thermo-sensitive ink formula you can write smoothly, erase cleanly and revise repeatedly without damaging documents. The durable writing tip produces crisp, erasable lines in 12 vibrant colors. FriXion Fineliner is ideal for everything from grading papers, to creating stunning bullet journal spreads that look perfect every time. With erasable FriXion Fineliner you can unleash your creativity and enjoy mistake-free writing.

"For Product of the Year it's always been about innovation; yesterday, today and tomorrow – that's what we love, are laser focused on and champion. Coupled with that, our unique process of polling 40,000 independent voters means shoppers, retailers and manufactures continue to genuinely trust the seal," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "2020 sees new and exciting categories added that reflect the ever-changing face of innovation in the US, delivering us another great set of winners."

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, where winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative survey conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. Designed to champion new products that make consumers' lives easier, Product of the Year has operated for 12 years in the United States, and over 30 years globally, to act as a shortcut for shoppers in the marketplace. Each year, Product of the Year accepts entries from consumer goods that demonstrate innovation in their function, design, packaging or ingredients, and a category winner is selected through Kantar's nationally representative study.

For more information on FriXion Fineliner and Pilot's other exceptional quality writing instruments, please visit powertothepen.com, and follow Pilot Pen on social media at Facebook.com/PilotPen or @PilotPenUSA on Instagram and Twitter.

Additional information on other 2020 Product of the Year winners can be found online at Woman's Day. Follow along on social by using #POYUSA2020 or on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

In addition to the FriXion line of erasable pens and markers, Pilot Pen offers superlative writing instruments renowned for quality, performance, cutting-edge technology and consumer satisfaction. Widely acknowledged as an innovator, Pilot was first to introduce Americans to fine-point writing, and currently maintains the top share position in the gel and rolling ball pen categories. Pilot's line of acclaimed products includes the G2 Gel Ink, Precise V5/V7 Rolling Ball, as well as Acroball Advanced Ink Ballpoint Pens and the ergonomic Dr. Grip family of products.

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 45 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company.

