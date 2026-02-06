FRMI Investor Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Fermi Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on March 6, 2026

News provided byFaruqi & Faruqi, LLP
Feb 06, 2026, 09:47 ET
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Fermi To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
If you purchased or otherwise acquired securities in Fermi (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's October 2025 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between October 1, 2025 and December 11, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period") and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).
[You may also click here for additional information]
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fermi Inc. ("Fermi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRMI) and reminds investors of the March 6, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
