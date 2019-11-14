Frndly TV Announces 'UPtv' Will Be a New Addition to the Service

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frndly TV, the first-ever live and on-demand TV streaming service tailored specifically to traditional American families, announced today that it will add UPtv to its service in the coming weeks. All Frndly TV customers will be able to stream UPtv content for no additional cost.

UPtv Logo

"We've seen an overwhelming positive response since we launched Frndly TV just two months ago, and we continue to listen to our customers' feedback and update the service to meet their entertainment needs," said Bassil El-Khatib, CEO, Frndly TV. "UPtv has been one of the most requested channels, and its uplifting content fits perfectly with our service of family friendly programming available today. Our service just got better and prices stayed the same – something our customers are very excited about."

UPtv delivers uplifting shows and movies that families can watch together, including cable premiere movies, box office hit films and network series like Gilmore Girls, Reba, The Librarians and Home Improvement, alongside originals like Bringing Up Bates, Expecting and Our Wedding Story.

With the addition of UPtv, Frndly TV grows to 13 different channels delivering live and on-demand programming, including: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, The Weather Channel, UPtv, Game Show Network, Pixl, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Light TV, BabyFirst TV, and QVC.

Frndly TV is available today, starting at only $5.99 per month. For more information on Frndly TV or to start your seven-day free trial today, visit www.frndlytv.com.

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the first sub $10 live over-the-top television service built from the ground up with the traditional American Family in mind. Starting at only $5.99/mo, it offers 13 top rated live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, Game Show Network, The Weather Channel, UPtv, & Outdoor Channel. Frndly TV delivers positive, uplifting family friendly programming in an app that is simple to use and gives its customers the ability to watch TV how they want, when they want. It offers a traditional linear TV guide with the added ability to Look Back 72 hours and watch any show that previously aired on any channel. It also gives its customers the ability to watch over one thousand On Demand titles or record their favorite shows with an unlimited cloud DVR. Frndly TV customers can watch at home on their big screen TV with Roku, Amazon Fire, or Chromecast, or on-the-go with Android and iOS mobile apps. Frndly TV delivers family friendly content at an even friendlier price with low monthly plans and no contracts or commitments. Discounted annual plans are also available. Welcome to Worry-Free TV. For more information, please visit frndlytv.com.

Media contact:

Elizabeth Lucchesi

229243@email4pr.com

303-910-9438

SOURCE Frndly TV