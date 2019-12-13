Frndly TV launches on Apple TV with Beta App

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frndly TV announced the debut of its live and on-demand TV streaming service, tailored specifically to traditional American families, on Apple TV with the public launch of its beta app. In addition, UPtv is now available to all Frndly TV customers for no additional cost.

"There has been great demand for Frndly TV from Apple TV users, so we wanted to make that happen for our customers," said Bassil El-Khatib, CEO, Frndly TV. "We are proud that we were able to get this beta version of the app out in time for the holidays."

Frndly TV is now available on all major streaming devices including Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS and Android mobile apps.

With the addition of UPtv, Frndly TV grows to 13 different channels delivering live and on-demand programming, including: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, The Weather Channel, UPtv, Game Show Network, Pixl, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Light TV, BabyFirst TV, and QVC.

Frndly TV is available today, starting at only $5.99 per month. For more information on Frndly TV or to start your seven-day free trial today, visit www.frndlytv.com.

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the first sub $10 live over-the-top television service built from the ground up with the traditional American Family in mind. Starting at only $5.99/mo, it offers 13 top rated live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, Game Show Network, The Weather Channel, UPtv, & Outdoor Channel. Frndly TV delivers positive, uplifting family friendly programming in an app that is simple to use and gives its customers the ability to watch TV how they want, when they want. It offers a traditional linear TV guide with the added ability to Look Back 72 hours and watch any show that previously aired on any channel. It also gives its customers the ability to record their favorite shows with an unlimited cloud DVR. Frndly TV customers can watch at home on their big screen TV with Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or Chromecast, or on-the-go with Android and iOS mobile apps. Frndly TV delivers family friendly content at an even friendlier price with low monthly plans and no contracts or commitments. Discounted annual plans are also available. Welcome to Worry-Free TV. For more information, please visit frndlytv.com.

