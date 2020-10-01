Frndly TV Upgrades DVR Again to Celebrate Its 1-Year Anniversary - Just in Time for the Holidays

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frndly TV, the first-ever live and on-demand TV streaming service tailored specifically to American families, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary by upgrading the DVR for its existing and new customers without raising the price of the service. For a second time since launching a year ago, Frndly TV will increase the length of time recordings can be kept with its unlimited storage cloud DVR. With this increase, Frndly TV has tripled the length of time customers can keep their recording since its launch. And all without changing the price.

With this DVR upgrade, customers with the $7.99/mo. Classic Plan will now be able to keep their DVR recordings for up to 3 months, doubling the previous 45 days limit. Customers with the $9.99/mo. Premium Plan will be able to keep their recordings for up to 9 months, a 50% increase from the previous 180 days limit.

"We wanted to celebrate our 1-year anniversary by adding even more value for our customers" said Joey Monjure, Frndly TV's vice president of product & customer experience. "With this DVR upgrade, customers can not only record as many of the 40+ brand new Christmas movies that are being shown on the Hallmark Channel and UPtv this holiday season but they can also now watch them as many times as they want over the next 9 months without having to worry about running out of DVR storage space".

All Frndly TV customers, including the $5.99/mo. Basic Plan customers, will continue to have access to all the same great 15 channels as well as the Look Back feature, which allows customers to go backwards in the guide and watch any show or movie On Demand that aired in the past 72 hours.

For more information on Frndly TV or to start your 7-day free trial today, visit www.frndlytv.com.

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the first sub $10 live over-the-top television service built from the ground up with the American Family in mind. Starting at only $5.99/mo., it offers 15 top rated live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, INSP, UPtv, Game Show Network, CuriosityStream, The Weather Channel, & Outdoor Channel. Frndly TV delivers positive, uplifting family friendly programming in an app that is simple to use and gives its customers the ability to watch TV how they want, when they want. It offers a traditional linear TV guide with the added ability to Look Back 72 hours and watch any show that previously aired on any channel. It also gives its customers the ability to watch over one thousand On Demand titles or record their favorite shows with an unlimited cloud DVR. Frndly TV customers can watch at home on their big screen TV with Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or Chromecast, or on-the-go with Android and iOS mobile apps. Frndly TV delivers family friendly content at an even friendlier price with low monthly plans and no contracts or commitments. Discounted annual plans are also available. Welcome to Worry-Free TV. Visit frndlytv.com.

