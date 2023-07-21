AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the release of Froala Editor v4.1 , the highly anticipated update to our WYSIWYG text editor. This latest version is packed with game-changing features that enhance compatibility with modern frameworks. Developers can now seamlessly integrate and use Froala Editor in their projects while enjoying an advanced feature set.

Embracing Modern Frameworks: Angular, React, and Vue Compatibility!

Froala V4.1: Empowering React, Angular, and Vue Developers with the Ultimate Rich Text Editor

One of the most exciting aspects of this release is the added support for the latest Angular, React, and Vue frameworks. Developers can now enjoy Froala Editor's advanced features while seamlessly integrating the editor into various projects. Froala Editor v4.1 has been designed to work harmoniously with Angular, React, and Vue, ensuring efficient performance and minimizing any performance bottlenecks or slowdowns.

React: Reduce development time and errors with seamless integration into React v18 projects, showcasing our commitment to innovation and productivity.

Angular: Enjoy full support for Angular 15+ using the new "angular-froala-wysiwyg" SDK, while older SDKs cater to versions 9 to 15 (excluding Ivy engine users).

Vue.js: Embrace Vue.js 3 with the "vue-froala-wysiwyg" SDK, or utilize the older SDK for Vue.js 1 & 2, simplifying integration and unleashing advanced features.

Supporting Modern Frameworks for a Better User Experience

The support for React, Angular, and Vue frameworks in Froala Editor v4.1 brings a range of benefits to developers, resulting in a better user experience. Some of the key improvements include:

Typescript definition support

Displaying the editor toolbar at the bottom on mobile devices

Improved accessibility

Enhanced pasting of content from 3rd party tools

Change default settings for images inside iframes

Consistent API for image, video, and file uploading

Improved adding table rows functionality

Core Editor Improvements

How to Install or Update?

Dedicated pages for each framework SDK provide detailed instructions on installing or updating your SDK to the latest version. Visit the following links to get started:

React: https://froala.com/wysiwyg-editor/docs/framework-plugins/react/

Vue.js: https://froala.com/wysiwyg-editor/docs/framework-plugins/vue-js-3/

Angular: https://froala.com/wysiwyg-editor/docs/framework-plugins/angular/

For users of plain JavaScript libraries or other frameworks, please refer to our " Get Started " page for further guidance.

About Froala

Froala provides cutting-edge editing solutions for developers and content creators, offering a range of powerful features, compatibility with modern frameworks, and exceptional user experience with its WYSIWYG editor. With Froala Editor, users can effortlessly create and customize rich text content, enhancing productivity and maximizing their project's potential.

Media Contact:

Kegan Blumenthal

[email protected]

512-226-8080

SOURCE Froala