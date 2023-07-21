Froala V4.1: Empowering React, Angular, and Vue Developers with the Ultimate Rich Text Editor

News provided by

Froala

21 Jul, 2023, 08:43 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the release of Froala Editor v4.1, the highly anticipated update to our WYSIWYG text editor. This latest version is packed with game-changing features that enhance compatibility with modern frameworks. Developers can now seamlessly integrate and use Froala Editor in their projects while enjoying an advanced feature set.

Embracing Modern Frameworks: Angular, React, and Vue Compatibility!

Continue Reading
Froala V4.1: Empowering React, Angular, and Vue Developers with the Ultimate Rich Text Editor
Froala V4.1: Empowering React, Angular, and Vue Developers with the Ultimate Rich Text Editor

One of the most exciting aspects of this release is the added support for the latest Angular, React, and Vue frameworks. Developers can now enjoy Froala Editor's advanced features while seamlessly integrating the editor into various projects. Froala Editor v4.1 has been designed to work harmoniously with Angular, React, and Vue, ensuring efficient performance and minimizing any performance bottlenecks or slowdowns.

  • React: Reduce development time and errors with seamless integration into React v18 projects, showcasing our commitment to innovation and productivity.
  • Angular: Enjoy full support for Angular 15+ using the new "angular-froala-wysiwyg" SDK, while older SDKs cater to versions 9 to 15 (excluding Ivy engine users).
  • Vue.js: Embrace Vue.js 3 with the "vue-froala-wysiwyg" SDK, or utilize the older SDK for Vue.js 1 & 2, simplifying integration and unleashing advanced features.

Supporting Modern Frameworks for a Better User Experience

The support for React, Angular, and Vue frameworks in Froala Editor v4.1 brings a range of benefits to developers, resulting in a better user experience. Some of the key improvements include:

  • Typescript definition support
  • Displaying the editor toolbar at the bottom on mobile devices
  • Improved accessibility
  • Enhanced pasting of content from 3rd party tools
  • Change default settings for images inside iframes
  • Consistent API for image, video, and file uploading
  • Improved adding table rows functionality
  • Core Editor Improvements

How to Install or Update?

Dedicated pages for each framework SDK provide detailed instructions on installing or updating your SDK to the latest version. Visit the following links to get started:

React: https://froala.com/wysiwyg-editor/docs/framework-plugins/react/
Vue.js: https://froala.com/wysiwyg-editor/docs/framework-plugins/vue-js-3/
Angular: https://froala.com/wysiwyg-editor/docs/framework-plugins/angular/

For users of plain JavaScript libraries or other frameworks, please refer to our "Get Started" page for further guidance.

About Froala

Froala provides cutting-edge editing solutions for developers and content creators, offering a range of powerful features, compatibility with modern frameworks, and exceptional user experience with its WYSIWYG editor. With Froala Editor, users can effortlessly create and customize rich text content, enhancing productivity and maximizing their project's potential.

Media Contact:
Kegan Blumenthal
[email protected]
512-226-8080

SOURCE Froala

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.