Froelick Gallery artist Tom Prochaska career retrospective exhibit at Hallie Ford Museum of Art

PORTLAND, Ore., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Froelick Gallery is proud to announce The Hallie Ford Museum of Art retrospective exhibition for Tom Prochaska "Music For Ghosts." Prochaska is a long-time Portland artist, a retired professor, and has been represented by Froelick Gallery for over 20 years. We'll known for his open-ended narrative works created through a variety of media, including painting, drawing, prints, papier-mâché sculpture and kiln formed glass. Organized by curator Jonathan Bucci, the exhibition features 70 works spanning over 50 years.

Prochaska's work presents a cast of characters populating small villages, cafes, industrial or desolate landscapes, domestic interiors, and creative spaces like kitchens, studios and stages. His narratives generate a mix of gravity, humor, menace, satire, and a range of art historical references. Known primarily as a painter, printmaker, and draftsman. This exhibition traces the course of his career, beginning with rarely seen early prints and drawings and continuing into his mature work of the past 20 years. New paintings will also be shown for their first time.

Born in Chicago, Prochaska arrived in Portland in 1979. As a printmaker with experience working in fine art print shops in New York and Switzerland, he quickly became enmeshed in the burgeoning artist-driven scene of Portland in the early 1980s. He was the co-founder of two Portland print shops, Inkling Studio (1981) and Atelier Mars (1990). Prochaska taught for 29 years at the Pacific Northwest College of Art, and in the early 1980s at both Oregon School of Arts and Craft and Portland State University. He influenced generations of artists as both a teacher and artist and has played an important role in the city's cultural growth. Prochaska earned his BA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and his MFA from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. Since 2001, he has been represented by the Froelick Gallery in Portland. Additionally, he has exhibited extensively throughout the United States and the world. His work can be found in museum collections internationally, including the Gilkey Center for the Graphic Arts, Portland Art Museum, OR; the Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem, OR; Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma, WA; Ha China National Academy of Fine Arts, Hangzhou, China and New York Public Library, NY. In 2015, he was named one of five Hallie Ford Fellows in the Visual Arts by the Ford Family Foundation. In September 2018, he exhibited a series of etchings in Lugano, Switzerland.

For inquiries regarding available works, please contact Froelick Gallery at [email protected]

On View June 6 – August 26, 2023

Hallie Ford Museum of Art

Melvin Henderson-Rubio Gallery

Panel Discussion: June 3rd, 5 – 8 pm

Opening: June 6th, 12 pm – 5 pm

GALLERY TALKS: Guided by Curator, Jonathan Bucci

June 13th and August 8th at 12:30 pm

700 State St

Salem, Oregon 97301

503.370.6855

www.willamette.edu

Melvin Henderson-Rubio Gallery Hours

Tuesday – Saturday 12 to 5:30 pm

Media Contact- [email protected]

SOURCE Froelick Gallery