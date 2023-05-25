Froelick Gallery artist Tom Prochaska career retrospective exhibit at Hallie Ford Museum of Art

News provided by

Froelick Gallery

25 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Froelick Gallery is proud to announce The Hallie Ford Museum of Art retrospective exhibition for Tom Prochaska "Music For Ghosts." Prochaska is a long-time Portland artist, a retired professor, and has been represented by Froelick Gallery for over 20 years. We'll known for his open-ended narrative works created through a variety of media, including painting, drawing, prints, papier-mâché sculpture and kiln formed glass. Organized by curator Jonathan Bucci, the exhibition features 70 works spanning over 50 years.

Prochaska's work presents a cast of characters populating small villages, cafes, industrial or desolate landscapes, domestic interiors, and creative spaces like kitchens, studios and stages. His narratives generate a mix of gravity, humor, menace, satire, and a range of art historical references. Known primarily as a painter, printmaker, and draftsman. This exhibition traces the course of his career, beginning with rarely seen early prints and drawings and continuing into his mature work of the past 20 years.  New paintings will also be shown for their first time.

Born in Chicago, Prochaska arrived in Portland in 1979. As a printmaker with experience working in fine art print shops in New York and Switzerland, he quickly became enmeshed in the burgeoning artist-driven scene of Portland in the early 1980s. He was the co-founder of two Portland print shops, Inkling Studio (1981) and Atelier Mars (1990). Prochaska taught for 29 years at the Pacific Northwest College of Art, and in the early 1980s at both Oregon School of Arts and Craft and Portland State University. He influenced generations of artists as both a teacher and artist and has played an important role in the city's cultural growth. Prochaska earned his BA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and his MFA from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. Since 2001, he has been represented by the Froelick Gallery in Portland. Additionally, he has exhibited extensively throughout the United States and the world. His work can be found in museum collections internationally, including the Gilkey Center for the Graphic Arts, Portland Art Museum, OR; the Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem, OR; Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma, WA; Ha China National Academy of Fine Arts, Hangzhou, China and New York Public Library, NY. In 2015, he was named one of five Hallie Ford Fellows in the Visual Arts by the Ford Family Foundation. In September 2018, he exhibited a series of etchings in Lugano, Switzerland.

For inquiries regarding available works, please contact Froelick Gallery at [email protected]

On View June 6August 26, 2023
Hallie Ford Museum of Art
Melvin Henderson-Rubio Gallery
Panel Discussion: June 3rd, 5 – 8 pm 
Opening: June 6th, 12 pm5 pm
GALLERY TALKS: Guided by Curator, Jonathan Bucci
June 13th and August 8th at 12:30 pm

700 State St
Salem, Oregon 97301
503.370.6855
www.willamette.edu
Melvin Henderson-Rubio Gallery Hours
Tuesday – Saturday 12 to 5:30 pm

Media Contact- [email protected]

SOURCE Froelick Gallery

Also from this source

Froelick Gallery hosts Andrew Alba painting exhibit, First Thursday reception

Froelick Gallery hosts First Thursday exhibit reception for Holly Osborne May 4th

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.