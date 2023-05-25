Froelick Gallery hosts Andrew Alba painting exhibit, First Thursday reception

PORTLAND, Ore., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Froelick Gallery is excited to announce its newest represented artist, Andrew Alba, and our first solo exhibition of his paintings. Andrew Alba spent a handful of years in Portland and now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah where he was born and raised. Alba is a self-taught artist, father, musician, and descendant of Mexican migrant workers. His personal journey and family dynamics are constant influences as he communicates to us viewers with his thick, gestural application of oil paint and the utilization of repurposed everyday materials. Alba's work is often recognized for his commentary on contemporary politics, sociological systems, and society as it relates to him as a person of color. However, in this new series of works, he invites us into a world made entirely of Magical Realism. Alba's luxuriant brushwork allows for his figures' mystery to live ambiguously. He creates a world using a tender pallet of succulent greens, sweet magentas, night sky cobalt, and ancestral tones of brown and black. Join Andrew in his quest in grasping the relationship between the world and the land we were born into. A world of souls finding homes in weighted bodies and objects.

Alba has exhibited throughout Utah and the Pacific Northwest. In 2018 he was awarded a residency at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art that ended with a solo exhibition titled "Gas Station Honeydew". In 2020 The Utah Division of Arts Museums awarded him a Visual Arts Fellowship. In 2022 PROArtes México recognized him with the publication of his first monograph. Copies of the publication are available through Froelick Gallery.

Solo Exhibition:

ANDREW ALBA

Weighted Home

On View June 1 – July 29, 2023

Opening Night Party / First Thursday: June 1st, 5 – 8 pm

Artist Talk: Introducing Andrew Alba June 3rd, 11 am

