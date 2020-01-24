Frog Appoints Robert Denegri as CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frog, the Austin, Texas-based global micro-mobility solutions company, announced the appointment of Robert Denegri as Chief Executive Officer.

Denegri joins Frog with a 30-year track record in both domestic and international settings of scaling global brands and leading high-performance teams from early stage to successful mature companies, with a focus on operational excellence and revenue creation.

Frog Scooters Inc.

Denegri is set to lead Frog's evolution beyond its commercial-grade, heavy-duty scooters to a multimodal e-mobility solution featuring expanded mobility options and the roll-out of franchise-esque partnerships to accelerate Frog's vision to create a more connected, sustainable, and cleaner planet by empowering communities to make a positive impact today.

"Under Roberto's leadership, Frog is poised for its next stage of global growth and the introduction of new eco-friendly transportation options. With this change, it was important to strengthen the team by adding a highly experienced executive. Roberto played a major role in international expansions the past 30-plus years and he will bring an extremely high level of multi-location management and operations expertise to Frog as we continue our expansion into new markets," said Christian Okonsky, co-founder of Frog.

Denegri comes to Frog from Pollo Campero, the U.S. franchisor and operator of Pollo Campero chicken restaurants, where he served as President and COO from 2007 to 2016. During his tenure, he was responsible for all franchise operations and expansion efforts in the United States. Prior to this position, Roberto was President of Campero International, leading the company's international expansion in Central America and Ecuador. Roberto began his career with Coca-Cola Interamerican Corporation, Central America and spent nearly 15 years with the firm where he served in such capacities as Marketing Manager, Account Manager and Country Manager for Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua and El Salvador. He has a B.B.A. in marketing from Sam Houston State University.

"I'm honored to join Frog. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to grow a quickly established e-mobility leader and continue to add value to our territory partners," says Denegri. "I will work closely with our talented group of territory partners, technology partners and the existing corporate team to advance our goals to ensure that the leaps we take forward deliver what our customers have come to appreciate and expect from us. Together, I know we will reach new milestones to better support our customers, accelerate territory performance and expand our presence throughout Europe and Latin America."

About Frog: As climate change, rapid urbanization, and population growth continue to challenge our world's cities, Frog is on a mission to help communities Leap Forward toward a sustainable future by creating a higher standard for shared micro-mobility solutions. Formed in Austin, Texas, by a team with vast experience in mobility solutions, the company is committed to providing communities around the world with high-quality, reliable, turnkey, modes of transportation. Learn more at Gofrog.city.

