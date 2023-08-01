Frog Fuel Receives Award For Best Pre-Workout Protein Supplement

OP2 Labs has received the Athletic Insight News award for its Frog Fuel Power Protein and Frog Fuel Ultra Pre-Workout supplements, optimally formulated to build lean muscle mass and increase strength and endurance. Unlike other protein supplements, Frog Fuel can be consumed just 15 minutes before working out as its microsized Nano Hydrolyzed Collagen ® ensures rapid absorption and digestion.

OP2 Labs was founded by two former Navy SEALs seeking to develop the most bioactive collagen protein supplement in the world. Their formulation, ProT Gold , is trusted by over 4,000 medical facilities for its rapid wound healing. Recognizing that this biologically-complete collagen formulation could meet athletes' need for a more nutritionally available protein supplement led Alexander Kunz , CEO and co-founder of OP2 Labs, to create Frog Fuel .

OP2 Labs found that many of their customers wanted a high-powered pre-workout version of Frog Fuel; thus, Ultra Pre-Workout & Endurance Fuel was created for them. Its formulation optimizes the potential to build lean muscle mass, improve workout performance, and retain the endurance to push harder and longer. OP2 Labs has received the Athletic Insight News award for its Frog Fuel Power Protein and Frog Fuel Ultra Pre-Workout supplements, optimally formulated to build lean muscle mass and increase strength and endurance. Unlike other protein supplements, Frog Fuel can be consumed just 15 minutes before working out as its microsized Nano Hydrolyzed Collagen® ensures rapid absorption and digestion.

The U.S. market for protein supplements was valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.3%, Fortune Business Insights reports.

Frog Fuel Ultra Pre-Workout & Endurance Fuel

OP2 Labs found that many of their customers wanted a high-powered pre-workout version of Frog Fuel; thus, Ultra Pre-Workout & Endurance Fuel was created for them. Its formulation optimizes the potential to build lean muscle mass, improve workout performance, and retain the endurance to push harder and longer. Frog Fuel Ultra Energized is the same formula as Ultra Regular but with 80mg of caffeine.

Taking Frog Fuel 15 Minutes Before Working Out

Other pre-workout protein supplements need to be consumed at least 60 minutes prior to exercise, as their amino acid and peptide structures are too large to enter stomach pores easily and be digested. In contrast, Frog Fuel and Frog Fuel Ultra's Nano Hydrolyzed Collagen ® protein is microsized for complete absorption in only 15 minutes.

Superior Convenience in Carrying and Consuming

Unlike other protein supplements, Frog Fuel is portable and ready to drink anywhere and at any time, with no mixing, no stopping to pour, or add powder. There's no need to mix, shake, and then clean up. Just tear open the small one-ounce packet and drink.

Frog Fuel Ultra is available at OP2 Labs and on Amazon . [ See Full Press Release. ]

