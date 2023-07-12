Frog Fuel Receives Award for Protein Supplement Preferred Most by Consumers

The intensely competitive protein supplement product category has been impressed by the rapid emergence and rise of a breakthrough entry. This award by HealthXWire is in recognition of Frog Fuel's protein supplement becoming a top choice among elite athletes, serious exercise enthusiasts, and those of all ages who want to maintain an active lifestyle.

The intensely competitive protein supplement product category has been impressed by the rapid emergence and rise of a breakthrough entry. This award by HealthXWire is in recognition of Frog Fuel's protein supplement becoming a top choice among elite athletes, serious exercise enthusiasts, and those of all ages who want to maintain an active lifestyle. OP2 Labs' Frog Fuel was initially developed by former Navy SEALs as a medical-grade collagen protein. From this foundation, OP2 Labs recognized that their biologically-complete collagen formulation could fulfill the requirement for a more nutritional protein supplement: Frog Fuel collagen protein. The advantages of Frog Fuel quickly became apparent to serious athletes as well as those who want to keep physically active while minimizing injuries.

The U.S. protein supplements market was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2021, Fortune Business Insights reports, and projects this vibrant market to reach USD 8.3 billion in 2022, and up to USD 16.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The current and future growth is credited to increasingly active lifestyles and the recognition of exercise and protein as essential to good health.

The Most Complete Protein

The protein in Frog Fuel is formulated with 22 amino acids , four more than the protein available from most foods—or that our bodies can produce—even on a meat, fish, and dairy-rich diet. The collagen in Frog Fuel is a complete protein, able to heal, repair, and strengthen twice as fast and more effectively than whey and plant collagen.

Faster, Better Bioavailability and Digestion

"Frog Fuel's nano-hydrolyzed collagen ® protein digested completely within 15 minutes. The same amount of whey protein from a leading brand took over 60 minutes to digest completely; the body absorbs smaller particles more easily" ( Frog Fuel ).

Superior Convenience for Carrying and Consuming

Unlike other protein supplements, Frog Fuel is portable and ready to drink with no mixing, anytime and anywhere. Just tear open the small one-ounce packet and drink. That's it—no stopping to pour or add powder; no need to mix, shake, or clean up.

Frog Fuel is available at OP2 Labs and on Amazon .

