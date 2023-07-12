Frog Fuel Receives Award for Protein Supplement Preferred Most by Consumers

News provided by

HealthXwire; Frog Fuel

12 Jul, 2023, 08:42 ET

The intensely competitive protein supplement product category has been impressed by the rapid emergence and rise of a breakthrough entry. This award by HealthXWire is in recognition of Frog Fuel's protein supplement becoming a top choice among elite athletes, serious exercise enthusiasts, and those of all ages who want to maintain an active lifestyle.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OP2 Labs' Frog Fuel was initially developed by former Navy SEALs as a medical-grade collagen protein. From this foundation, OP2 Labs recognized that their biologically-complete collagen formulation could fulfill the requirement for a more nutritional protein supplement: Frog Fuel collagen protein. The advantages of Frog Fuel quickly became apparent to serious athletes as well as those who want to keep physically active while minimizing injuries. [See Full Press Release]

Continue Reading
The intensely competitive protein supplement product category has been impressed by the rapid emergence and rise of a breakthrough entry. This award by HealthXWire is in recognition of Frog Fuel's protein supplement becoming a top choice among elite athletes, serious exercise enthusiasts, and those of all ages who want to maintain an active lifestyle.
The intensely competitive protein supplement product category has been impressed by the rapid emergence and rise of a breakthrough entry. This award by HealthXWire is in recognition of Frog Fuel's protein supplement becoming a top choice among elite athletes, serious exercise enthusiasts, and those of all ages who want to maintain an active lifestyle.
OP2 Labs' Frog Fuel was initially developed by former Navy SEALs as a medical-grade collagen protein. From this foundation, OP2 Labs recognized that their biologically-complete collagen formulation could fulfill the requirement for a more nutritional protein supplement: Frog Fuel collagen protein. The advantages of Frog Fuel quickly became apparent to serious athletes as well as those who want to keep physically active while minimizing injuries.
OP2 Labs' Frog Fuel was initially developed by former Navy SEALs as a medical-grade collagen protein. From this foundation, OP2 Labs recognized that their biologically-complete collagen formulation could fulfill the requirement for a more nutritional protein supplement: Frog Fuel collagen protein. The advantages of Frog Fuel quickly became apparent to serious athletes as well as those who want to keep physically active while minimizing injuries.

The U.S. protein supplements market was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2021, Fortune Business Insights reports, and projects this vibrant market to reach USD 8.3 billion in 2022, and up to USD 16.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The current and future growth is credited to increasingly active lifestyles and the recognition of exercise and protein as essential to good health.

The Most Complete Protein

The protein in Frog Fuel is formulated with 22 amino acids, four more than the protein available from most foods—or that our bodies can produce—even on a meat, fish, and dairy-rich diet. The collagen in Frog Fuel is a complete protein, able to heal, repair, and strengthen twice as fast and more effectively than whey and plant collagen.

Faster, Better Bioavailability and Digestion

"Frog Fuel's nano-hydrolyzed collagen® protein digested completely within 15 minutes. The same amount of whey protein from a leading brand took over 60 minutes to digest completely; the body absorbs smaller particles more easily" (Frog Fuel).

Superior Convenience for Carrying and Consuming

Unlike other protein supplements, Frog Fuel is portable and ready to drink with no mixing, anytime and anywhere. Just tear open the small one-ounce packet and drink. That's it—no stopping to pour or add powder; no need to mix, shake, or clean up.

Frog Fuel is available at OP2 Labs and on Amazon. [See Full Press Release]

About

HealthXWire is a digital collaboration of medical and healthcare journalists.

Media Contact:
Karl Klinger
212-372-8874
[email protected] 

SOURCE HealthXwire; Frog Fuel

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.