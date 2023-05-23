Frog Fuel Wins Award for Best Athletic Protein Supplement

Frog Fuel, a young and rapidly-growing supplement company founded by former Navy SEALs, has just won the award for Best Athletic Protein Supplement from Optimal Performance Living, a digital publication. The company's liquid collagen protein supplement is uniquely potent for athletes and active lifestyle consumers because of its ready bioavailability.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimal Performance Living announced today that Frog Fuel, a medical-grade nutrition enterprise that produces performance supplements for athletes, has been honored with the award for Best Athletic Protein Supplement. The company's liquid collagen protein supplements are designed to support a range of workout goals for both elite athletes and customers leading active fitness lifestyles. [See full press release.]

Each one-ounce serving of Frog Fuel Liquid Protein contains 15g of Nano-Hydrolyzed Collagen® liquid protein from grass-fed cows. Unlike most other collagen peptides and hydrolyzed collagen, Frog Fuel is fortified with additional amino acids to make a complete protein.
This unique formula is also exceptionally bioavailable. Since the body absorbs smaller particles more easily, Frog Fuel's collagen molecules are broken down naturally with a fruit enzyme to reduce them to less than 1% of their original size. This nano-hydrolyzed collagen protein is digested completely within 15 minutes, absorbing four times faster than whey protein. And unlike protein shakes, each shelf-stable packet of ready-to-drink liquid protein is easily portable.

The global protein supplements market was valued at USD $21.64 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD $40.65 Billion by the year 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.20% over the forecast period. Protein supplements are among the most popular dietary supplements used by athletes and recreationally active adults striving to increase muscle mass, enhance exercise recovery, and improve performance. In the coming years, rising purchasing power parity is expected to boost demand for ready-to-drink products.

Furthermore, changing lifestyles are expected to propel category expansion, and the market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for protein supplements among bodybuilders, top athletes, and casual exercisers. As more consumers choose to maintain a healthy lifestyle by participating in sports activities, the demand for dietary supplements in sports nutrition is expected to increase.

Frog Fuel products are distributed directly to consumers online and via e-commerce retailers. [See full release.]

Optimal Performance Living provides continuously updated content about living a healthier, more productive, and more meaningful life for its readers.

